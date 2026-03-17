Get The Iconic Jack Daniel's Taste For Nearly Half The Price With This Alternative

If you're a fan of the classic Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey but not the price tag that comes with it, there are budget-friendly dupe bottles out there, including one particular favorite: Benchmark Old No. 8 Bourbon Whiskey. Produced at the famed Buffalo Trace Distillery, this entry-level bourbon offers a surprisingly similar drinking experience at about half the cost, making it a popular alternative for whiskey fans on a budget.

One reason Benchmark is an excellent substitute is that the two whiskeys share several structural similarities. Both are bottled at 80 proof and use a low-rye mash bill, which makes for a sweeter, easier drinking experience. However, their production techniques are a little different, given that one is made in Kentucky and the other in Tennessee.

Jack Daniel's famously undergoes charcoal mellowing through the "Lincoln County Process," which smooths the whiskey before aging. In fact, this exact process was codified into a 2013 law in order for any product to be labeled Tennessee whiskey. Benchmark obviously skips this step because it's a Kentucky bourbon rather than a Tennessee whiskey. The result is a spirit that may feel slightly less polished but is still plenty approachable for everyday drinking.

The biggest draw here is, of course, the price. A standard 750mL bottle of Benchmark Old No. 8 often sells for as low as $10, making it dramatically cheaper than many mainstream whiskeys. That affordability is exactly why it's often recommended to drinkers looking for a Jack Daniel's flavor at half the price.