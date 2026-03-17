Get The Iconic Jack Daniel's Taste For Nearly Half The Price With This Alternative
If you're a fan of the classic Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey but not the price tag that comes with it, there are budget-friendly dupe bottles out there, including one particular favorite: Benchmark Old No. 8 Bourbon Whiskey. Produced at the famed Buffalo Trace Distillery, this entry-level bourbon offers a surprisingly similar drinking experience at about half the cost, making it a popular alternative for whiskey fans on a budget.
One reason Benchmark is an excellent substitute is that the two whiskeys share several structural similarities. Both are bottled at 80 proof and use a low-rye mash bill, which makes for a sweeter, easier drinking experience. However, their production techniques are a little different, given that one is made in Kentucky and the other in Tennessee.
Jack Daniel's famously undergoes charcoal mellowing through the "Lincoln County Process," which smooths the whiskey before aging. In fact, this exact process was codified into a 2013 law in order for any product to be labeled Tennessee whiskey. Benchmark obviously skips this step because it's a Kentucky bourbon rather than a Tennessee whiskey. The result is a spirit that may feel slightly less polished but is still plenty approachable for everyday drinking.
The biggest draw here is, of course, the price. A standard 750mL bottle of Benchmark Old No. 8 often sells for as low as $10, making it dramatically cheaper than many mainstream whiskeys. That affordability is exactly why it's often recommended to drinkers looking for a Jack Daniel's flavor at half the price.
Benchmark Old No. 8 isn't trying to be a fancy sipping bourbon
Despite its bargain-basement price, this bourbon has a surprisingly respectable flavor profile. In our guide to Benchmark bourbon whiskey, drinkers picked up vanilla, caramel, and light hints of spice, with a faint fruitiness lingering behind. Some reviewers also detected subtle tobacco, oak, or leather undertones that gave the bourbon a slightly earthier character than Jack Daniel's. The finish doesn't linger for long, but it leaves behind a mild warmth. You won't be shook to your core, but hey, you only paid $10. A reviewer on Breaking Bourbon agreed, writing, "Factor in its value-busting price, and I find myself wondering why everyone doesn't keep a bottle of this on their bar."
Benchmark can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, but many drinkers prefer using it as a cocktail base. The caramel sweetness pairs easily with mixers like cola, ginger ale, or lemonade. It also performs well in classic bourbon cocktails such as a whiskey sour or an old fashioned, where its mild flavor won't overpower the other ingredients. One bourbon drinker on Reddit claimed, "This is the king of bottom shelf mixers. Great work."
There are plenty of other whiskeys to try out if you're chasing that Jack Daniel's flavor, but Benchmark is arguably one of the cheapest, and certainly one of the best for the price. Just remember, Benchmark isn't trying to be a premium sipping bourbon. What it offers instead is straightforward flavor, drinkability, and a truly great value. For fans of Jack Daniel's who want a similar sweet-leaning whiskey without paying full price, it's a no-brainer bottle.