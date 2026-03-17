The Worst Type Of Rum On The Market, According To An Expert

Sometimes rum can have a less than stellar reputation. From navy-strength tiki drinks to ultra-sweet frozen cocktails, rum can often be seen as a hangover-inducing, less-than-desirable liquor that should be overlooked. While spiced rum like Captain Morgan may be the first thing you think of when rum is suggested thanks to many years of bold and dedicated marketing campaigns, there are so many other types of rum out there to enjoy. We spoke with Justin Lavenue, a master mixologist, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, and the owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, who gave us a refresher on the vast world of rum, including type one to steer clear of.

"Rum is one of the most diverse categories in the world," explains Lavenue, "ranging from grassy agricole styles to rich aged rums from Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana. Exploring those traditional styles will almost always provide a more authentic and rewarding experience." While there is a plethora of delicious and amazing rums available, Lavenue explains that there's one category that he'd urge people to avoid: "Heavily sweetened 'spiced' rums that rely on added sugar and artificial flavoring rather than traditional aging or blending."

Lavenue notes that "these bottles can taste pleasant at first, but they often lack the complexity and balance that makes rum such a fascinating spirit." Like additives in tequila, adding a sweetener or tinkering with the rum's natural flavor can be seen as a shortcut or a lack of quality and craftsmanship in the alcohol.