The Worst Type Of Rum On The Market, According To An Expert
Sometimes rum can have a less than stellar reputation. From navy-strength tiki drinks to ultra-sweet frozen cocktails, rum can often be seen as a hangover-inducing, less-than-desirable liquor that should be overlooked. While spiced rum like Captain Morgan may be the first thing you think of when rum is suggested thanks to many years of bold and dedicated marketing campaigns, there are so many other types of rum out there to enjoy. We spoke with Justin Lavenue, a master mixologist, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, and the owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, who gave us a refresher on the vast world of rum, including type one to steer clear of.
"Rum is one of the most diverse categories in the world," explains Lavenue, "ranging from grassy agricole styles to rich aged rums from Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana. Exploring those traditional styles will almost always provide a more authentic and rewarding experience." While there is a plethora of delicious and amazing rums available, Lavenue explains that there's one category that he'd urge people to avoid: "Heavily sweetened 'spiced' rums that rely on added sugar and artificial flavoring rather than traditional aging or blending."
Lavenue notes that "these bottles can taste pleasant at first, but they often lack the complexity and balance that makes rum such a fascinating spirit." Like additives in tequila, adding a sweetener or tinkering with the rum's natural flavor can be seen as a shortcut or a lack of quality and craftsmanship in the alcohol.
Even the sweetest spiced rums can be evened out in a proper cocktail
For some of us who may not have been in the know until now, we may already be in possession of a sub-par bottle of heavily spiced rum, whether it was purchased unknowingly or gifted. But don't give up hope if the rum you have on hand is particularly saccharine, because, as Lavenue assures us, "with the right balance of acidity and spice, even a sweeter rum can become part of a very enjoyable cocktail." In this case, if you're stuck with a sweetly spiced bottle of rum, he advises that "the best approach is to lean into cocktails where bold flavors balance the sweetness."
Lavenue recommends using your spiced rum in "drinks that incorporate citrus, bitters, or ginger," stating that those ingredients "can help bring the drink back into balance." Spiced rum is great to use in tiki drinks, which often have many different ingredients to help balance out rum's natural or added sweetness. "A classic example would be a dark and stormy-style drink with plenty of fresh lime and spicy ginger beer, or even a rum old fashioned with aromatic bitters to help cut through the sweetness." Once you've gotten rid of any overly spiced rum in your liquor cabinet, it's time to purchase one of the absolute best rums to elevate your cocktails.