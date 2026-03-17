Here's When You Can Expect To Find Captain D's Lobster Rolls On Menus Again

Ever since it first opened its doors as Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers in Tennessee in 1969, Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has prided itself on providing guests with quality seafood at reasonable prices. After its name change in 1974, it really homed in on its seafood offerings, such as its fish, shrimp, and oyster dishes. The chain regularly debuted new meals and sides, as well as limited-time options, one of which is its lobster rolls.

Since making their debut in 2017 alongside other lobster-enhanced menu items, lobster bites, lobster bisque, and lobster scampi, all of which featured real North Atlantic lobster, the lobster rolls have since come and gone from this popular seafood chain restaurant. As a seasonal offering, they typically make their return each summer, but they have even been spotted during the Lenten season and through the fall.

A mix of chilled lobster meat and mayonnaise on lettuce, Captain D's lobster rolls are served on a toasted roll and contain no fillers or imitation seafood, although fans on social media have argued that tidbit. They may not be the best lobster rolls in the country, but for around $4.99 for two small sandwiches, the price can't be beat. "These lobster rolls are a bargain," one fan noted on Facebook. "They're made with minced lobster meat, not big hunks, but at least it's real, Maine lobster."