Here's When You Can Expect To Find Captain D's Lobster Rolls On Menus Again
Ever since it first opened its doors as Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers in Tennessee in 1969, Captain D's Seafood Kitchen has prided itself on providing guests with quality seafood at reasonable prices. After its name change in 1974, it really homed in on its seafood offerings, such as its fish, shrimp, and oyster dishes. The chain regularly debuted new meals and sides, as well as limited-time options, one of which is its lobster rolls.
Since making their debut in 2017 alongside other lobster-enhanced menu items, lobster bites, lobster bisque, and lobster scampi, all of which featured real North Atlantic lobster, the lobster rolls have since come and gone from this popular seafood chain restaurant. As a seasonal offering, they typically make their return each summer, but they have even been spotted during the Lenten season and through the fall.
A mix of chilled lobster meat and mayonnaise on lettuce, Captain D's lobster rolls are served on a toasted roll and contain no fillers or imitation seafood, although fans on social media have argued that tidbit. They may not be the best lobster rolls in the country, but for around $4.99 for two small sandwiches, the price can't be beat. "These lobster rolls are a bargain," one fan noted on Facebook. "They're made with minced lobster meat, not big hunks, but at least it's real, Maine lobster."
What fans have to say about Captain D's lobster rolls
After Captain D's suggested its loyal patrons get their hands on one of its lobster rolls in November 2024, revealing that they'd soon be out of season, one Facebook user praised the item as "the best." Others expressed frustration that the meal was only a limited-time offering. "You need to have the lobster rolls as a permanent order," another Facebook user suggested.
While the rolls have received mixed feedback on social media, the general consensus seems to be that, for the price, they are a real deal. Some complain that the lobster meat seems fake, and mention that they aren't served in a way that looks similar to the promotional photos. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that getting two lobster rolls for under $5 is unheard of. With that in mind, critics ought to realize that a fast food restaurant can only do so much at that price point.
If you want to be overwhelmed by a quality sandwich, try your hand at making your own lobster rolls. If you're in the mood for Captain D's ahead of the lobster rolls' official return, this may just be your best bet. Just be sure to check out these expert tips for assembling the best roll.