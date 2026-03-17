Why Baking Your Pie Crust Upside Down Is Actually Genius

Baking the perfect pie crust is no easy feat. Sure, the ingredient list is pretty minimal and most mistakes can easily be hidden with flavorful fillings and creamy toppings, but there's a reason why ready-made pie crusts were invented. Before you feel tempted to take that shortcut, consider trying one easy trick to make the process easier: Baking the crust upside down.

It might sound a little strange, but baking a pie crust upside down can actually lead to amazing results. The trick applies to crusts that need to be "blind baked" or par-baked before the filling is added. The reason for doing this is to firm up the crust as much as possible and set it for a loose, liquid filling like fruit or custard. But if you try to bake a flaky pie crust without anything to hold it down, the walls will slump down and the shape will be lost.

The most common fix is to place beans or special weights in the middle of the dough, but this can get messy and cause burns. Enter, gravity. You can make life much easier by simply placing a second pie dish on top of the pastry and inverting the dishes for baking. Gravity will hold the dough down between the two pans, leading to a much better shape with higher walls, and you don't need to worry about any cumbersome beans.