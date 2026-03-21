The Cheeky Reason Jacques Pépin Keeps His Beer Next To Truffles

It's always fun to have a surprise flex up your sleeve for guests, whether that's a massive television, or some fancy champagne that just happens to be sitting out waiting for the right moment. Having an "oh, that old thing?" feature in your house is a cheeky yet deliciously enjoyable trap to lay for folks you want to impress. Jacques Pépin, the iconic French celebrity chef, cookbook author, and food television presenter, told Dan Pashman about one of his more devious hosting tricks on the Sporkful podcast. When Pashman asks why Pépin has a habit of storing beer next to the truffles in his fridge, Pépin explains: "Because if people ask you, 'Do you have a beer?' you say, 'Yeah, yeah. It's next to the truffle in the refrigerator.'"

That's a social checkmate from Pépin, who throughout his career has enjoyed "combining highbrow and lowbrow", as Pashman puts it. Directing your guests, who are simply in search of a cold beer, to a shelf holding fresh truffles (a bougie ingredient most people won't have in their homes) is pretty bold. Depending on your priorities, it may also be one of the best ways to use truffles.