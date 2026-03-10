Coffee Mate Is Testing A New Frozen Creamer And I Was Among The First To Try It

If you can get your hands on it, I would suggest giving the new Coffee Mate Cool Crème a whirl. It would work great in an affogato if you're looking for a lighter alternative to ice cream or are already a huge fan of Coffee Mate flavors.

Diehard iced coffee fans may want to stick to the traditional creamer or one of the new cold foams that have recently hit the market. (Coffee Mate even sells them, though admittedly these are a little more whipped cream-adjacent than ice cream dupes.) You could also try this on cold brew. I have a feeling those tiny crystals were created by direct contact with ice, so it's possible the cold coffee itself wouldn't cause the unpleasant texture to appear.

Coffee Mate's new Cold Crèmes are available in select locations (if you live in Chicago or the Arlington/ D.C. area you might be able to find it on GoPuff; Cleveland will have to make a trip to Heinen's to see if its store is part of the test) for a very limited amount of time and will retail at $4.99 for 8.3 ounces. If you're not lucky enough to be in an area where they're being tested, you'll have to wait and hope they're successful enough for a full nationwide release.