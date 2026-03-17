The Lazy Cook's Salisbury Steak Trick For A Dish That Tastes Like Hours Of Hard Work

Depending on who you ask, a Salisbury steak can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours to put together. Still, when you really want flavor depth and comforting warmth, it's always worth throwing in a few extra hours. Not to worry, you won't have to be kitchen-bound for the entirety of that time. Just leave the heavy lifting to the slow cooker instead.

If there's anything you can count on the slow-cooker for, it's the ability to tenderize meat to succulent, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Expect nothing less when your slow cooker Salisbury steak is cooked at a low temperature for a long time. The patties simmer gently for hours, beef fat rendered all over, and everything is soaked in a thick gravy that further enhances that juiciness. All the while, the accompanying flavors, from the drippings' own savory depth and the onions' caramelized sweetness to the herby aromatics, have enough time to fully sink into the meat fibers.

The best part is you barely need to lift a finger to achieve all this since the slow cooker is made for hands-off cooking. Push the button, and it will automatically take care of the rest. You can even prepare the dish hours ahead of time, then get on with your day, and come home to an already-cooked dish.