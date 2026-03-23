This Simple Topping Takes Blueberry Muffins From Good To Great

Blueberry muffins are easily one of the most homey (and also one of the most beginner-friendly) baked goods any home cook can master. A simple sweet cake batter pairs with fresh (or frozen ... or freeze-dried) fruit to create a hearty breakfast treat. But once you master this basic formula, you can start exploring other mix-ins, flavors, and ingredients to elevate your muffins.

One of our favorite blueberry muffin upgrades isn't an addition to the batter per se. Rather, it's a way to elevate the outside of your muffin's texture. Streusel, a combination of butter, flour, and sugar, will give your muffins a crisp, buttery bite and add a distinct, bakery-worthy visual flair to your treats. You can leave your streusel mix chunky by leaving your butter in larger pieces (we recommend doing this with a fork or a pastry blender), or break it up more for a little less definition between the topping and the soft, sweet muffin underneath. Play with different sugars, spices, and more to elevate your streusel topping and give you the crumb-cake-meets-blueberry-muffin of your dreams.