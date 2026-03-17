This Might Be Gordon Ramsay's Worst Cookbook — Readers Say It Lacks Photos And His Iconic Voice

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Gordon Ramsay has released enough cookbooks to beef up any kitchen bookshelf, but not all of them are on the same level. Surprisingly, "Gordon Ramsay's Great British Pub Food" fell to the bottom in our ranking of Gordon Ramsay's cookbooks, and even fans have posted their grievances about the book online, complaining about its layout and the absence of Ramsay's signature voice.

Though a compilation of pub food holds serious potential, this cookbook falls short. On Amazon, American cooks noted that the recipes should be easy-to-follow, but conversions and having to hunt for classic British ingredients like pork belly and black pudding can distract aspiring chefs from easily getting delicious homemade crisps, sausage rolls, and pork pies onto the table.

While some of the recipes inside "Gordon Ramsay's Great British Pub Food" have drawn praise from readers, the format of the book (including the absence of page numbers and photographs, and even the lack of separating sections between recipes) have deterred from the directions. One reviewer on Goodreads compared the cookbook to "a pamphlet on British pub food." "No pictures to inspire. And none of Gordon Ramsay's character and humor seems to be present," noted another.