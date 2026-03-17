This Might Be Gordon Ramsay's Worst Cookbook — Readers Say It Lacks Photos And His Iconic Voice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gordon Ramsay has released enough cookbooks to beef up any kitchen bookshelf, but not all of them are on the same level. Surprisingly, "Gordon Ramsay's Great British Pub Food" fell to the bottom in our ranking of Gordon Ramsay's cookbooks, and even fans have posted their grievances about the book online, complaining about its layout and the absence of Ramsay's signature voice.
Though a compilation of pub food holds serious potential, this cookbook falls short. On Amazon, American cooks noted that the recipes should be easy-to-follow, but conversions and having to hunt for classic British ingredients like pork belly and black pudding can distract aspiring chefs from easily getting delicious homemade crisps, sausage rolls, and pork pies onto the table.
While some of the recipes inside "Gordon Ramsay's Great British Pub Food" have drawn praise from readers, the format of the book (including the absence of page numbers and photographs, and even the lack of separating sections between recipes) have deterred from the directions. One reviewer on Goodreads compared the cookbook to "a pamphlet on British pub food." "No pictures to inspire. And none of Gordon Ramsay's character and humor seems to be present," noted another.
Embracing a love for classic pub fare
Published in 2009, the cookbook is a collaboration between Ramsay and Mark Sargeant. The idea was to get comforting, relaxed recipes into the hands of practicing cooks. Ramsay's Treacle Tart or Chicken and Smoked Bacon Pie served with a cold pint of English ale certainly hold the promise of bringing flavors from a pub straight into your own kitchen. Pub food, with its reputation for being simple and fulfilling, includes meat-based meals and classic comfort favorites, and Ramsay's versions make for some seriously satisfying weekend projects, which is why some home cooks have loved the cookbook's contents.
"So far every recipe is a winner," wrote one pleased reviewer on Amazon, who also noted that the book is one of their most-used. They went on to explain that the recipes "are relatively simple and taste fantastic" and "a great way to capture the flavors of the UK." An American cook noted that having to search for specific ingredients has led to "finding some amazing shops" they might not have discovered otherwise. For those craving the comforts of a pub and a cold pint, the recipes reward effort with mouth-watering meals, formatting issues forgotten.