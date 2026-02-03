An Irish pub is a neighborhood staple where whiskey and Guinness flow freely, fueling friendly and lively banter. Irish pub fare can be an essential part of the experience, soaking up the alcohol in the most comforting way. Hot hearty stews are warming favorites — however, if you see beef stew on the menu, you should avoid ordering it.

While Irish beef stew might be a recipe you've seen, it isn't as Irish as the name implies. Historically, Irish dishes revolve around sheep or pork as the protein source. Cows were mostly valued for dairy products; everyone knows that Irish butter is among the best, with KerryGold butter a firm favorite in Ireland and beyond. Beef in stew is most likely a result of English influence, and often features multiple root vegetables and a hearty pour of stout to balance the umami-richness of the beef.

If you want a truly authentic Irish comfort-food experience, order Irish stew, the national dish of Ireland, which should be made with either lamb or mutton. Originating in the early 19th century as a peasant food, a traditional Irish stew consists of mutton slow cooked with onions, potatoes, and barley in water. The slow-cooking cauldron method was useful to soften tough mutton cuts. The simple yet filling dish utilized basic and plentiful native ingredients and was a reliable meal that helped see many in Ireland through the Great Famine. For this reason, it's come to signify the resilience and resourcefulness of the Irish people.