A warming waft of freshly baked soda bread mingles with the comforting scent of a crackling peat fire. Just picturing that traditional scene is enough to transport the entire diaspora back to Ireland's shores. Yet the secret to the perfect Irish soda bread is slightly more scientific than these cozy memories suggest. In fact, a simple choice of flour can make or break the dish. Tasting Table spoke with Nanor Harboyan, executive chef at Helms Bakery in LA, to find the magic ingredient and why it matters. "A soft winter wheat is best for Irish soda bread, which traditionally uses 'Irish wholemeal' flour," Harboyan reveals.

Irish wholemeal flour imparts a more rustic effect and extra nutrients like fiber. It contains all of the wheat berry (including the endosperm, bran, and germ), adding textural and flavorsome oomph to the loaf. Winter wheat, quite literally grown off-season, also has lower protein levels, creating a cakier effect. Nailing that density is vital for recreating authentic Irish soda bread.

Unfortunately, we do have to acknowledge a slight spanner in the works. It's good to learn what Irish wholemeal flour is and how it is best used for baking, but the product is notoriously difficult to get your hands on outside of Ireland. Stay open-minded and creative with replacements. "Sonora Flour is an ideal substitute for Irish wholemeal, as it has a beautiful nutty flavor and higher protein content to produce a delightfully chewy loaf," Harboyan suggests.