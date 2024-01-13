What Is Irish-Style Wholemeal Flour And How Is It Best Used In Baking?

The irresistible smell of freshly baked bread is like culinary aromatherapy. Something is calming about the toasted nuttiness that makes you feel at home. According to Statista, global bread consumption is estimated to reach 7.11 billion kilograms by 2026. Whether you prefer the robust maltiness of rye or the milky sweetness of shokupan, life is better with bread.

One country well known for its bread is Ireland. In households throughout the island, brown wheaten bread is a traditional classic enjoyed during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's hearty, high-fiber, and reminiscent of a time before electronic bread makers. Along with being quick and easy, it's cheap and doesn't require a leavening agent to make. The difference between Ireland's craggy-crusted favorite and other whole wheat bread is the special type of flour used to make it.

Irish wholemeal flour is a more coarse variety of American whole wheat flour. Unlike the latter, it's made using the entire wheat berry, which consists of the bran, germ, and endosperm. Wheat berry infuses baked goods with delicious flavor and whole-grain richness. Sadly, for curious bakers, wholemeal isn't readily available outside of Ireland, and only a handful of brands offer it. You could create a substitute or beg your Irish auntie to ship some, but we've compiled every important detail you need to know about wholemeal before you click the search bar.