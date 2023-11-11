The Rustic Difference Between Irish Soda Bread And Brown Bread

Irish brown bread is a staple in Ireland the same way white bread is thought to be a staple in American kitchens. It is extremely versatile and can be used at any meal, or even as a snack. It employs the same leavening method as Irish soda bread, with buttermilk and baking soda creating the carbon dioxide needed for the dough to rise. It is no surprise, then, that it gained popularity around the same time. The bread is, as its name suggests, a beautiful deep brown color. It is also known to come in a variety of shapes depending on the region in which it is produced. The shape that is most commonly seen is its Southern Irish format, which is a round loaf with a cross cut into the top, as they do with soda bread. There are several theories about this practice but, depending on the source, it is either a superstition deriving from Irish folklore or an act of religious symbolism.