Irish Soda Bread Is The Key To The Perfect St. Patrick's Day Sandwich, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and that means plenty of green beer and corned beef and cabbage. These are the classic staples that make the holiday so special. But after you find the perfect Irish pub to enjoy that frosty Guinness or Irish coffee, why not use your St. Patrick's leftovers to craft a giant sandwich?

A corned beef sandwich piled high with a ton of coleslaw is definitely the perfect choice, but Jeff Mauro would go a different route. We were lucky enough to speak with The Sandwich King at the recent Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, and he told us he'd pile his St. Patrick's Day sandwich high with a Guinness-braised beef instead. "Either short rib or even a chuck. And just braise it low and strain it." While you could go with a nice rye or sourdough, why not go all in and serve it on a couple of slices of Irish soda bread? Mauro said a simple Irish soda bread is the real key to the perfect St. Patrick's Day sandwich — "It's just got that density to it" that can stand up to the juiciness of the braised beef.