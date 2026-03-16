Why Bell Peppers Sometimes Hide A Tiny Baby Pepper Inside

It's likely a situation you've encountered before. You've chosen a firm and glossy bell pepper for your fajitas or stir fry, but when you cut it open, you find a little pepper inside. This isn't a sign that anything is wrong, it is just an extra bonus.

This mini pepper is technically known as an internal proliferation, and is due to a natural process called parthenocarpy. Parthenocarpy is when any fruit develops without fertilization, and in the case of bell peppers, it results in these small internal tissue growths. Although it can have the same shape and look like a regular pepper, if you cut open this mini pepper, you'll find it's completely seedless.

Why parthenocarpy occurs is not always clear, but there can be several contributing factors. The genetics of the plant is one explanation, with some types of bell peppers more likely than others to develop these internal proliferations. Temperature fluctuations during the growing process can be another, particularly if the plants are exposed to cooler periods. Parthenocarpy can also be triggered through exposure to ethylene, which is used commercially to speed up the ripening process.