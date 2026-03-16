Follow This Safety Tip To Make Sure Herb-Infused Honey Stays Fresher Longer

Whether you've watched people prepare them on social media or you've seen them available for purchase in stores, infused oils and honeys are popular and a great way to experiment with flavors in a low-stakes environment. While the process of infusing honey with something like hot pepper or herbs is relatively simple, there are a few guidelines to be aware of, especially when it comes to food safety and the longevity of your infusion.

You may be tempted to make the most out of fresh herbs by infusing them into honey, but your safest bet is to let those herbs dry out first. By using dry rather than fresh herbs, you reduce the risk of Clostridium botulinum spores from growing in the honey, which can produce a deadly neurotoxin that leads to botulism. The idea is to not introduce any additional moisture into the honey, and since fresh herbs are filled with moisture, dried versions prove safer.

Using a dehydrator is an easy way to extract moisture from fresh herbs. For those who don't own a dehydrator, or are in a rush to dry out your herbs, you can actually use a microwave to dry fresh herbs. This process takes a bit of prep work beforehand, but it's a much faster process than using a dehydrator or even an oven heated to its lowest temperature. If you have the time and forethought, you can air-dry bundles of herbs (even bunches that aren't looking their best) by simply hanging the herbs upside down in a dry, cool area of your kitchen, and let time to do the work for you.