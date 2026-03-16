Why Signature Select White Wine Vinegar Doesn't Deserve Pantry Space

White wine vinegar is a type of vinegar with a delicate fruitiness and a crisp tang that will upgrade many different recipes from salad dressings to marinades. Consequently, a bottle of white wine vinegar should definitely be a staple in your condiment pantry. We taste tested 6 different store-bought white wine vinegar brands to find the best and worst options.

The Signature Select brand is a private label brand you can find in Albertson's, Randalls, and Safeway, making it widely available around the nation. And while the Signature Select White Wine Vinegar is affordable when compared to various name brand counterparts, it doesn't deserve pantry space in your kitchen. While the taste isn't offensive, Signature Select's White Wine Vinegar was fairly flavorless. White wine vinegar is a famously mild vinegar, but you should still be able to pick up on fruity, tangy, and subtly sweet tasting notes. However, Signature Select's product tasted majorly watered down with barely a hint of flavor. We could've easily mistaken it for a more nondescript white vinegar. You'd have to use twice as much of this to be able to notice it in a sauce, salad dressing, or soup. Perhaps the cheap price tag came at the cost of quality ingredients and flavor concentration. Unfortunately, cutting corners resulted in an overly brand white wine vinegar that we don't recommend.