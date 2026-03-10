Hidden Valley Ranch Lovers Can Travel Europe This Summer — And Get Paid For It

There are some true ranch dressing devotees out there. The sort of folks who believe that ranch doesn't just belong in a salad or pizza but also mac and cheese, eggs, or, apparently, even a milkshake — yes, that last example is real. If this sounds like you, if you think everything is better with a drizzle of ranch, well, there will soon be an opportunity to work as the first-ever "ranch ambassador," spreading the good word about the U.S.'s most popular salad dressing around the world.

This summer, Hidden Valley, the brand behind the original California-based ranch dressing, is hiring four individuals to spend seven weeks traveling all across Europe and testing its product alongside local cuisines. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a real job that comes with a real paycheck as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to several countries. Plus, the chosen parties will get to add the very unique job title of "ranch-bassador" to their resumes.

The goal of the mission is not just to spread the word of the sauce, but also to document the adventure. The four dressing devotees will be split into two groups of two, each with their own itinerary across the Old World. These ambassadors will be recording as they go, sharing on social media not just their own experiences and opinions, but also the encounters with locals that they have along the way.