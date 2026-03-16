'Everything About This Slice Works' — Paris Baguette's Best Cake Flavor By Far

Paris Baguette, South Korea's popular French-style bakery chain that's taking over America, is well known for its myriad of mouthwatering pastries. Though Paris Baguette's cakes are known to be pricey, they are nonetheless sought after by those with a sweet tooth. Its very best flavor of cake is, by far, the red velvet.

According to Tasting Table's rankings of Paris Baguette cakes, "everything about this slice works." Red velvet cake can be a bit of a contentious choice, as the flavor is often the subject of criticism from bakers and dessert enthusiasts alike. Even Tasting Table writer, Carmen Varner, admitted that choosing the red velvet cake as the best out of all of Paris Baguette's cake flavors came as something of a surprise.

Per the assessment, this slice of cake hits every mark. For one, this Paris Baguette cake achieves an ideal texture and a density that feels both substantial and satisfying without getting too heavy. The rich flavor manages to combine tanginess and sweetness that makes for an interesting and pleasant bite. There are a number of positive customer reviews that echo Tasting Table's rankings of this vibrant cake.