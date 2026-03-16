'Everything About This Slice Works' — Paris Baguette's Best Cake Flavor By Far
Paris Baguette, South Korea's popular French-style bakery chain that's taking over America, is well known for its myriad of mouthwatering pastries. Though Paris Baguette's cakes are known to be pricey, they are nonetheless sought after by those with a sweet tooth. Its very best flavor of cake is, by far, the red velvet.
According to Tasting Table's rankings of Paris Baguette cakes, "everything about this slice works." Red velvet cake can be a bit of a contentious choice, as the flavor is often the subject of criticism from bakers and dessert enthusiasts alike. Even Tasting Table writer, Carmen Varner, admitted that choosing the red velvet cake as the best out of all of Paris Baguette's cake flavors came as something of a surprise.
Per the assessment, this slice of cake hits every mark. For one, this Paris Baguette cake achieves an ideal texture and a density that feels both substantial and satisfying without getting too heavy. The rich flavor manages to combine tanginess and sweetness that makes for an interesting and pleasant bite. There are a number of positive customer reviews that echo Tasting Table's rankings of this vibrant cake.
More reviews of Paris Baguette's red velvet cake
One of the biggest critiques of this cake and others from Paris Baguette is the price point. A Facebook user asks, "Am I the only one that thinks $8.49 for one slice of red velvet cake is exorbitant?" Replies note that a slice or whole cake from Paris Baguette might perhaps be ideal for a special occasion, though.
In the replies to a post on the Paris Baguette Facebook page, another commenter calls the red velvet cake "not too sweet" and "perfect." Still, there are some naysayers who simply don't care for Paris Baguette's spin on a classic cake flavor. One Facebook user said of the offering, "was very disappointed in their red velvet," criticising the frosting, and adding that the "cake was a bit dry also."
Though Tasting Table picked this cake as the best of the best, it certainly isn't guaranteed to suit everyone's personal tastes. For those who don't live near a Paris Baguette or simply aren't up for spending extra on a cake you may or may not enjoy, there are plenty of other options. You can always prepare your own classic (and decadent) red velvet cake recipe or search for a more reasonably priced store-bought cake. Knowing how controversial red velvet cake as a flavor can be, it's important to know what specifics you're looking for in your choice of confection.