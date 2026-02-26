10 Paris Baguette Cakes, Ranked

Paris Baguette may not be the most widespread bakery in the U.S., but it's certainly getting increasingly popular. There are more than 4,000 stores throughout the globe, with only around 290 located within the U.S. As of early 2026, you can find it in 26 states, such as California, Oregon, Texas, Florida, New York, and others, but it's growing rapidly. The eatery's menu has drinks, pastries, sandwiches, cakes, and more when you're craving something to eat.

Last time I visited Paris Baguette, I sipped my way through a dozen hot beverages (the matcha was my favorite), and this time around I wanted to test out its beautiful cakes. While buying 10 full cakes is a bit much for one person, the chain sells some options by the slice. So, I picked up everything my local store had available to conduct this taste test. I based my ranking on the flavor, texture, appearance, and personal preference to find the best of the bunch. Most of the cakes aren't too sweet, which I totally appreciate. And, to be honest, my top two picks shocked me; I didn't think they'd rank high, let alone in the No. 1 and 2 spots. So, grab a cup of coffee and join me in this caked-up adventure.