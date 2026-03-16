These Tiny Kitchen Staples See All The Action But Rarely Get Cleaned

Quick, what's the first thing that comes to mind when you consider the kitchen items you use most often? We're willing to bet you think of tools, appliances, or utensils — fair play, but what about those two little heroes, your salt and pepper shakers? They are so crucial for almost every meal, both as you cook and as you enjoy dishes at your table, and yet using them is indeed so second nature that they're easy to forget. And that means we often forget to clean them, too.

You may not think about them when washing up, but your salt and pepper shakers are overlooked kitchen countertop items you need to be cleaning regularly. Think about that aforementioned fact of just how frequently they're used — they're touched by everyone in your house on a daily basis, plus guests you have for meals. Also, when you're using them while cooking, you're touching them as you're touching all different foods, including raw meat, and they're also accumulating oily build-up from being by the stove, which acts like a germ magnet. When ABC News studied various items on restaurant tables for bacteria levels, they found pepper shakers' bacteria count in particular to be 11,600. You may not have as much traffic in your home as a restaurant does, but that's a good indicator of how many germs are hanging out on your shakers. Forgetting them could be a kitchen-cleaning mistake that turns toxic.