This Meaty Seafood Makes An Unexpectedly Good Stand-In For Pork

Pork and seafood seem worlds apart at first. One belongs to slow roasts and smoky grills, the other is often cooked to tender perfection with citrus and herbs. With so few similarities, swapping out pork for a fish is unfathomable, but that's probably because you haven't tried it with swordfish yet. Once you've seen the way this white fish takes on the main role in pork recipes, there's no doubting what a perfect substitute it is.

Duped as "the pork of the sea," swordfish has a substantiality that separates it from other fish's usual delicacy. Swordfish belly, in particular, is the rich cut everyone should try once, all thanks to its high fat content that yields marvelous taste and texture. This meaty richness allows it to emanate a pork-like quality when cooked in the same manner, whether it's seared like you would a typical pork chop, or tossed around on a wok stir-fry style.

Even visually, the difference is subtle: The exterior browns and develops beautiful crusts, while the interior falls apart with every bite that lands somewhere between firm and tender. Still a fish after all, swordfish adorns that mild sweetness and a light brine; the fish scent is ever-so-subtle as it lingers in the undertone. While it may not be a 100% percent match to that of pork, this neutrality is what helps it seamlessly absorb all the glazes, marinades, and sauces in your pork recipes.