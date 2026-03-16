The Controversial Thing Bobby Flay Does With Raw Chicken

From his time at the French Culinary Institute to his 27-year run on the Food Network, Chef Bobby Flay has a lot of experience under his belt. While this makes him an ideal figure to turn to for cooking tips, there's one controversial habit you might not want to follow his lead on. In a TikTok video shared by the Food Network, Flay states that he washes raw chicken before cooking it. If you weren't already aware of this food safety crime, the CDC says that washing raw chicken can increase the risk of cross-contamination, and ultimately make you seriously sick, so next time you're roasting a chicken for dinner, you might want to think twice before listening to the king of the kitchen.

Raw chicken can carry germs such as campylobacter, salmonella, or clostridium perfringens, and the main reason why washing chicken before cooking is a bad idea is because of the inevitable spreading of said germs. When you rinse a raw chicken over the sink, all of its germs disseminated around the sink. Not only that, but when washed off with water, those pathogens can splash and reach other areas of your kitchen, from the dish rack next to your sink to your sink's handle. Since germs are too small to see, there's no way of knowing whether your deep clean of the sink and its surroundings really did the job, so you could be spreading germs without even knowing it. Because of this, it's best to avoid washing raw meat altogether.