This Is The Best Spot To Store Raw Chicken If Your Fridge's Bottom Shelf Is Full

All it takes is a few unnoticed meat drippings to ruin just about everything in your fridge, so storing raw chicken in the bottom shelf is one of the most important food safety tips every home cook needs to know. There, it's safely tucked in the corner — where the bacterial contaminants are kept far away from fresh and cooked food. But what happens when the bottom shelf is crowded with so much raw meat that you simply can't squeeze anything else in? In moments like that, storing it in a leak-proof, contained set-up can make a huge difference.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to raw chicken is food-borne illnesses, so it's important to tackle this first-thing in the storage process. Start off by keeping it in the original packaging, and only open it once you are about to cook. Alternatively, the safest way to store raw chicken once you have opened the package is putting it inside of a ziplock bag. This is followed by placing it in an airtight container or covered bowl as a second line of defense. Finally, put it on a baking sheet, disposable foil tray, or a plate to catch any meat dripping. Properly contained, the chicken meat can be refrigerated for one to two days.