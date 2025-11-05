This Is The Best Spot To Store Raw Chicken If Your Fridge's Bottom Shelf Is Full
All it takes is a few unnoticed meat drippings to ruin just about everything in your fridge, so storing raw chicken in the bottom shelf is one of the most important food safety tips every home cook needs to know. There, it's safely tucked in the corner — where the bacterial contaminants are kept far away from fresh and cooked food. But what happens when the bottom shelf is crowded with so much raw meat that you simply can't squeeze anything else in? In moments like that, storing it in a leak-proof, contained set-up can make a huge difference.
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to raw chicken is food-borne illnesses, so it's important to tackle this first-thing in the storage process. Start off by keeping it in the original packaging, and only open it once you are about to cook. Alternatively, the safest way to store raw chicken once you have opened the package is putting it inside of a ziplock bag. This is followed by placing it in an airtight container or covered bowl as a second line of defense. Finally, put it on a baking sheet, disposable foil tray, or a plate to catch any meat dripping. Properly contained, the chicken meat can be refrigerated for one to two days.
Where you put the raw chicken still matters
Since the bottom shelf is no longer an option, be extra careful about the spot which you place the raw chicken on the upper shelves. Be mindful not to leave it too close to other, ready-to-eat foods. This will lower the chances of cross-contamination. However, the crisper drawer is another relatively safe spot for storing raw meat and poultry if the upper shelves of your fridge are fully occupied. Just make sure to separate them from the veggies and fruits that typically reside in there. If your crisper drawer comes with built-in mini compartments, this is a great way to utilize them.
Conversely, you shouldn't store meat in the refrigerator door. Lack of space for the necessary storage containers aside, the main reason is due to the temperature fluctuation in this area. As a general rule, raw meat and poultry should always be preserved at a stable range of below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. To be sure, keep a fridge thermometer on hand to check the storage temperature is up to safety standards. Of course, don't forget to adhere to food safety fundamentals such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after packaging the raw meat, as well as sanitizing your kitchen utensils and surfaces with hot, soapy water.