Julia Child And Jacques Pépin Couldn't Agree On One Thing About Chicken

Both Julia Child and Jacques Pépin made massive contributions to the culinary world, making French cooking more accessible to home cooks by sharing their knowledge and techniques with home viewers. Pépin is still alive, and although Child passed in 2004, she left us with amazing cooking tips for home chefs that still stand true to this day. However there is one piece of Child's advice that doesn't comply with modern food safety standards, and that was her firm stance on washing chicken.

In a 1971 episode of "The French Chef" titled "To Roast A Chicken," Child explains that she prefers to wash the chicken directly in the sink, with the water running both inside and outside the inner cavity, then shakes the excess water off the chicken directly onto the countertop next to the sink (we do not advise this process). Child says "I just think it's a safer thing to do," following up with the caveat that in some states, USDA inspections might declare that your state's chickens are fine, but some states may not have "good chicken laws passed," so you should wash and pay special attention to the chicken. Keep in mind that this was 1971, and poultry laws in the United States have been updated to modern standards since then. To be clear, modern safety guidelines advise against washing raw chicken due to the risk of contaminating other areas of the kitchen, and it's generally agreed that, in the United States at least, washing a chicken before cooking it is a bad idea.