Why Potato Chips Are So Expensive, Despite Low Manufacturing Costs

It's hard to deal with the high price of anything at the grocery store recently, but the cost of potato chips feels like one of the most inexplicable. While they aren't a necessary staple potato chips normally have the appeal of being cheap, as most of the manufacturing cost of the relatively simple product comes from raw materials and distribution, and potatoes are about as cheap as food gets. Yet over the past 10 years the average price of a bag of chips has jumped 48% to an average of $6.32 for a 16-ounce bag. Those prices have many Americans turning to store-brand potato chips, but why is such a basic product surging in price anyway? Well, a lot of it has to do with climate change.

Potatoes are a crop that requires cool weather for much of the year. Ideally the soil should be about 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, and if the weather gets above 85 degrees for too long, the plant can die. Potatoes also require consistent moisture and are sensitive to extreme weather, and both the heat and extreme weather are getting worse due to climate change. Pennsylvania, a state where there are many potato chip factories that use local crops, has had record heat in recent years. Forty years ago, unusually hot nights that could slow potato growth happened 35 days a year on average. Now it's more than 50 days each year. And in Idaho and Washington, the nation's largest potato producers, extreme weather has become more common, and drought has hurt the potato crop.