The Country That Produces The Most Canola Oil In The World

Canola oil is one of those ingredients that does seem to be associated with any one country's cuisine, so you might not even realize who is producing it. Unlike olive oil and Spain or Italy, or corn oil and the American Midwest, canola oil has no cultural implications or geographic images associated with it — probably because most people don't know what it is. Canola oil actually doesn't come from anything called canola; it was renamed that because it comes from the unfortunately named rapeseed plant, which got that moniker from the Latin term for turnip, of which rapeseed is a relative. Why canola? Well, the new name came partially from the country that produces the most canola oil, our neighbors to the north in Canada.

According to World Population Review, Canada produces 20 million metric tons of canola oil every year, which is enough to top second place China by almost 5 million tons. The only other producers that come close are the combined countries of the European Union, but its largest single producer, Germany, doesn't even make a fifth of what Canada does. Considering that canola oil is the number three cooking oil used in the world — topped only by the controversial palm oil and soybean oil (via Statista) — this gives Canada a huge impact on world cooking without many people realizing it. But for something so associated with cooking and fried food, the reason Canada produces so much canola oil doesn't have to do with eating at all.