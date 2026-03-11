10 Incredible Miami Food Deals Spring Breakers Need To Know In 2026
If you plan to be in Miami for spring break, you'll want to make an eating plan around what food deals are on offer. There are a few places that have special deals just for the month or so that spring breakers are inundating the beaches. Although some of the deals we've found are ones that the locals take advantage of all year round. If you're looking for cheap food in Miami for 2026 spring break, there are lots of options available in restaurants across the city. Miami is known for having plenty of late-night food, so it doesn't matter what time of day or night you want to eat and visit the city's trendiest bars.
We've found all sorts of options for you, but you'll often need to pay attention to a few things, including: which day of the week and/or what time of day the deal is available, and if you need to make another purchase to get it. For example, dollar tacos might require a beverage purchase, or free nachos might require the purchase of a whole pitcher of beer. Our list includes lunch specials, happy hour deals, inexpensive buffets, percentage discounts up to 50% off, brunch specials, and more. Find your vibe, find your deal, try to be strategic on visiting before the rest of Miami gets there, and good luck. With 10 great food deals for Miami spring breakers to choose from, you certainly shouldn't go hungry.
Power Lunch Specials and other deals at The Social Club
If you're in Miami to soak up the sun, you'll enjoy The Social Club chill and friendly dining atmosphere, no matter whether you eat in the bright dining room or outside on the sunny patio. The establishment features seasonal ingredients, a French coastal Mediterranean cuisine style, and is located in the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. The Miami waterfront restaurant is an easy walk to the hotel pool and beachfront.
The restaurant has several deals you can take advantage of, which vary based on the day and time of your visit. Power Lunch Specials at Social Club are available on weekdays from noon until 2 p.m. through July 1. If you're famished from a morning of intensive spring breaking on the beach, this three-course lunch may be just what you need, and it's only $29. First, you choose a chips and dips starter, such as hummus and pita. Then, you decide on an entree, like a chicken shawarma Caesar wrap or shrimp Cobb salad. And, finally, there's cookie dessert.
Plus, there's happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when you can get light bites for just $12. If you eat at The Social Club any time on Thursdays, you get a complimentary dessert with your entree. Of course, there are all sorts of drink deals to explore, too.
(305) 604-1800
1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Happy hour prices at R House Wynwood
You won't soon forget your time at R House Wynwood if you want an eclectic experience to go along with your food. This Latin American restaurant is known for its drag brunches and dinner shows, and it recommends advanced booking since it's one of the best LGBTQ+-owned restaurants in the U.S. If you're stopping during happy hour, you'll find some great prices in addition to the experience.
Keep in mind that happy hour doesn't happen every day; it's Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. So, they'll likely cut into your dinner time hours as well. Some of the happy hour specials are going to wow you, like $1 chili-sauce-tossed wings and $1 fresh oysters. The rest of the snacks and bites menu during happy hour are also reasonable, ranging from Chef Rocco's Cuban Montadito tapas for just $5 to the R Burger for $15. Other offerings are spinach and kale empanadas, green pea falafel, a Mila-Messi Sandwich, and truffle parm fries.
Being happy hour, you're probably planning to go there to ... well ... get happy. So, it's also worthwhile to note that some canned drinks start at just $3.
(305) 576-0201
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Happy hour prices at Wanderlust Cafe & Lounge
Wanderlust Cafe & Lounge is a Latino- and LGBTQ+-owned restaurant that's a great place to spend happy hour if you're looking for a chill atmosphere, entertainment, and globally-inspired food. It's a few blocks away from the beach, but worth the trek, especially if you're in Miami celebrating Rainbow Spring. It's also directly across the street from several eclectic museums. However, you'll want to go to happy hour for special deals, especially on Wednesdays.
Wanderlust has happy hour every day of the week from 4 to 7 p.m. The regular fries, yuca fries, and waffle fries are the cheapest things on the menu at $5, with the most expensive item being the chicken strip basket for $10. Other items include onion rings, chips and guacamole, and tostones. You'll find even better deals on Wednesdays. Then, many of the drinks are half off, and there are also special deals on appetizers. Happy hour also extends an extra hour until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The restaurant is all about community and has plenty of interesting events. So, you might want to check Wanderlust's social media accounts to see what's happening after happy hour, like drag night bingo or karaoke night. Come for happy hour food and drinks, and stay for the nightlife.
instagram.com/wanderlust.miamibeach
(305) 290-2822
1200 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
15% discount at LiberTino Cafe
Next, we have the LiberTino Cafe, which is offering a 15% discount to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June 30. It's in the Wynwood area, pretty close to R House Wynwood. Many of the tables here are communal, and people come in for food, alcoholic drinks, and coffee drinks. It also has couches for settling down with a good book if you're looking for a place to relax in peace.
A lot of people visit LiberTino for the coffee, but it's also got a nice pastry and breakfast menu. There are also sandwiches, salads, and protein drinks, so you might find yourself here for a chill breakfast or lunch. And if you've stayed up into the wee hours of the morning, it's a good option for grabbing brunch after you've slept in. The plain croissant starts at $5.50, with the roasted salmon platter topping out at $26 for the highest-priced menu item. Some menu items that might tempt you include the pistachio croissant, tuna roll sandwich, the Mediterranean platter, and the protein salad.
Something to keep in mind is that this restaurant charges a 12% service fee, so the 15% discount helps offset that a bit. You'll likely want to linger, so the service fee also helps cover the cost of time spent.
(786) 913-1061
220 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
All sorts of deals at Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill
You'll find Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill in eight locations in the Miami area, and it always has great specials going. You're likely to easily locate one of these restaurants no matter where you are staying in Miami. Check online and with the waitstaff to see what specials are in effect when visiting, since they sometimes change. The great thing is that there's always some kind of deal running, no matter what day of the week or time of the day you're visiting.
At weekday lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, eight options will only cost you $6.99. Any time you visit between Sunday and Thursday, you'll also find Joe's Meal Deals on certain meats and seafood. Several of the specials require buying a pitcher to get it, whether that's a pitcher of beer or a non-alcoholic beverage like soda, lemonade, or tea. Several of these pitcher deals run all day. On Mexican Mondays, your first pitcher order gets you free loaded nachos; on Tumbleweed Tuesdays, it's free Tumbleweed Onions; on Wing it Wednesdays, expect free wings; and on Dip & Draft Thursdays, you get free Premium Smoked Fish Dip. Between 10 p.m. and midnight every night, there's a late-night munchies deal to get free wings (some of the best in the U.S.), Tumbleweed Onions, or curly fries with your pitcher.
Multiple locations
Half price Mondays at Neme Gastro Bar
Mondays are the day to get food deals at Neme Gastro Bar. In fact, nearly everything on the menu is 50% off on Mondays all day long, and the kitchen stays open until 1 a.m. Although the fine print on the menu indicates that some items may be just 25% off on Mondays. If you're looking for somewhere with New American dishes to eat with a low-light, cozy jazz music vibe and good food, you'll enjoy yourself here.
At half price, some appetizers start at $5.50, with lower-priced menu items like the soup of the day to the higher-priced Al Grill option, which features a variety of grilled meats. You'll find everything from ceviche and other seafood dishes to salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, steak, paella, couscous, and a half chicken. Most items look like they're going to be in the $9 to $16 range when they're half price if you're not jonesing for steak. Items seem to have a modern twist, but there's quite a wide variety to accommodate a lot of craving categories. You'll also want to note that there's an automatic 22% service charge on your bill, but you can change the percentage or remove it entirely. You'll also want to check the gastro bar's social media accounts to see what time the live music starts each night.
(305) 345-9868
1252 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145
Tropical brunch specials at Miami Mojito Company
The Miami Mojito Company is a small tiki bar in the Wynwood Art District, but it has great brunch specials on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m that you won't want to miss. That means you can still sleep in and take advantage of this deal. With tiki-bar decor, you won't be too surprised that the brunch specials have tropical flair.
While most of the menu items here are more like burgers and fries, wings, or pizza, brunch goes in a different direction. Expect Caribbean-inspired bites as well as normal brunch menu items. You can still get your drinks on during brunch, with options that feature real fruit and natural ingredients. This bar and eatery is especially known for its mojitos, which include freshly-peeled sugarcane sticks for stirring and chewing.
Something to note is that you'll want to go to Eventbrite to get a ticket for brunch. Since it's a small venue, it has to be strategic about when people show up. The nice thing is that the ticket is free, and each person gets one free signature shot with brunch.
169 NW 23rd St #101, Miami, FL 33127
Wednesday buffets at Meraki Gyro & Bakery
If you like Greek food and buffets, don't miss the Wednesday buffet at Meraki Gyro & Bakery. Save your appetite because you're going to need it. The all-you-can-eat buffet only costs $15. You really can't beat that price for what you get.
Expect to feast like it's a holiday, with all your Greek favorites. The buffet starts at 6 p.m. and continues until the restaurant closes at 11 p.m. However, you may want to time your visit for when the food is freshest and when it's less busy, since it's popular with the locals. It seems to be busiest during the hour between 7 and 8 p.m., so plan accordingly.
There are all sorts of things to enjoy, from potatoes, rice, and pasta to chicken, veggies, and authentic Greek food beyond gyros. For example, you'll find items like lamb and rice-stuffed peppers. Be sure to try some of the restaurant's lamb souvlaki with Greek salad if you see it available.
We've read on social media that the all-you-can-eat price is $15 per plate, and you have to pay extra if you go back for seconds. So, be sure you're clear what you're paying for and read all the signage to avoid a surprise bill.
(786) 536-2564
919 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Monday $6 pizzas at Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana
There are two Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana locations in Miami, and both offer $6 pizzas on Mondays. Rosa Donna Rummo opened the original Pumarola in 1968 in Naples, Italy. Then, after she passed, her grandchildren opened up more locations around the world. So, these pizzas have authentic Old World flavor, with wood-fired crusts and imported Italian plum tomatoes, and they've long been among the best pizzas available in Miami.
Keep in mind that only one flavor of pizza comes at the special low price of just $6 on Mondays: the Margherita pizza, which features mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and basil. Luckily, the price is valid all day long, which is half the price of a regular Margherita pizza. Also, you'll want to check the website to see other current deals. For example, we've seen 50% off deals on certain pizza flavors as well as 30% off certain pastas. Also, if you enjoy the pizza and are looking for something interesting to do during part of your spring break, you might be interested to know that the restaurant offers pizza-making classes on other days of the week. However, you'll need to sign up in advance.
Multiple locations
Taco Tuesdays at Hole in the Wall
The best Taco Tuesday deal we could find for spring break is at Hole in the Wall. You'll find three locations in Miami that all offer $1 tacos every Tuesday. You certainly can't beat that!
Taco Tuesday starts at 3 p.m., and the kitchen can keep you in $1 tacos until closing at 10 p.m. You have to order a beverage to get them, and you have to dine in — no to-go orders for this deal. You can choose from chicken, pork, beef, or even steak. They come with cheese, lettuce, and cilantro lime sauce, but the Taco Tuesday selection cannot be modified. If you want to make customizations, you'll need to go to the full menu and order the more expensive ones.
This deal is really popular, so plan your visit for before 6 p.m. or after 8 p.m. if you want to eat tacos when it's not ridiculously busy. Although you're definitely going to be competing with the locals for these, no matter what time you visit.
Multiple locations