The Best Restaurant Prime Rib In Texas, According To Customers

Bartlett's evolved from Houston's and was converted to its own independent eatery in 2010. It has since solidified its reputation for consistency. "I've been coming here for FOREVER! It's always consistent and best prime rib in town and bang for your buck!" wrote an enthusiastic diner on Yelp. In addition to flavorful plates and hearty portions, diners have noted a warm and welcoming staff and a comfortable environment that encourages relaxed dining.

The prime rib also finds its way into a sandwich, offering a dish that has found its own devoted following. "The sandwich really was fantastic. A top-tier indulgence," explained one customer on Reddit. "It's really perfectly executed. It's simple flavors so if you're expecting something to taste brand new or really out there you'll be let down but it's very satisfying and delicious," added another.

For non-meat eaters at the table, a house-made veggie burger made with cremini mushrooms and brown rice has satisfied vegetarians looking for meat-free alternatives. Those who want to keep focus on beef have plenty of other options, including a 100-hour marinated rib eye that has attracted considerable attention.