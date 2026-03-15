The Best Restaurant Prime Rib In Texas, According To Customers
Texas has no shortage of meat lovers, and one restaurant in Austin has captivated prime rib enthusiasts. Scour the socials, and Bartlett's makes a frequent appearance on forums of those looking for the best prime rib around. The establishment made our own list of some of the best restaurants serving up prime rib in America, and remains a recommended destination for those wanting to sink their teeth into a perfectly prepared prime rib in the Lone Star State.
"The prime rib is the star for a reason — perfectly cooked, tender, and full of rich flavor," wrote a customer on Yelp. "If you're craving prime rib or a French dip, this should be your only stop in Austin. The meat is always tender, flavorful, and served just right. Especially when paired with their rich au jus and creamy horseradish," added another diner on Yelp. Coated in a rosemary salt crust and served with garlic mashed potatoes and au jus, Bartlett's prime rib can be ordered in either 8 or 12-ounce portions.
A dining destination with an earned reputation
Bartlett's evolved from Houston's and was converted to its own independent eatery in 2010. It has since solidified its reputation for consistency. "I've been coming here for FOREVER! It's always consistent and best prime rib in town and bang for your buck!" wrote an enthusiastic diner on Yelp. In addition to flavorful plates and hearty portions, diners have noted a warm and welcoming staff and a comfortable environment that encourages relaxed dining.
The prime rib also finds its way into a sandwich, offering a dish that has found its own devoted following. "The sandwich really was fantastic. A top-tier indulgence," explained one customer on Reddit. "It's really perfectly executed. It's simple flavors so if you're expecting something to taste brand new or really out there you'll be let down but it's very satisfying and delicious," added another.
For non-meat eaters at the table, a house-made veggie burger made with cremini mushrooms and brown rice has satisfied vegetarians looking for meat-free alternatives. Those who want to keep focus on beef have plenty of other options, including a 100-hour marinated rib eye that has attracted considerable attention.