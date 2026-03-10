8 Dishes To Skip At Italian Restaurants, And 5 Experts Recommend Instead

Dining out at an Italian restaurant offers the perfect balance of comfort and delicious flavors. However, what may seem like a basic cuisine featuring plenty of cheese and tomatoes is far more complex to successfully recreate, easily resulting in meals that fail to shine. To help guide your dining experience the next time you find yourself at an Italian restaurant, we spoke to a few chefs and Italian restaurant owners and founders for advice on the dishes to avoid and what to get instead.

Certain recipes are the result of hours of effort culminating in a single preparation, while others are quicker to get on the table. In that vein, some recipes are better suited to a home-cooked meal, while others can be perfectly executed in a busy restaurant kitchen. Understanding the distinction and using it to your benefit when ordering can help you avoid a lackluster meal.

Meanwhile, some restaurants stick with American favorites like pizza and pasta, whereas others prefer to highlight particular regions in Italy. After all, the country is made up of 20 regions with different cultural and climatic influences, landscapes, and specialties. The most interesting Italian restaurants in the U.S. have an identity that extends beyond being Italian. By focusing their menus on dishes from specific regions, authenticity and quality are more likely. Read on for tips to ensure your meals at Italian restaurants are packed with flavor and culinary interest.