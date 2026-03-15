Why Pizza At Costco's Food Court Tastes So Different From The Kirkland Frozen Version
One thing that any regular Costco shopper knows is that a stop at the food court is a must when you go on your regular grocery run. From tasty meals to sundaes and sweets, the Costco food court is popular for good reason. One standout menu item is the pizza, but if you've ever tried to replicate the food court experience at home by picking up a frozen Kirkland Signature pizza, you may have been left disappointed for a few reasons.
Rarely does an at-home attempt at recreating your favorite foods go perfectly, but you'd think cooking a frozen Kirkland brand pizza would get you pretty close to the in-store version, right? As many Costco loyalists have come to learn, it certainly does not. While freezing can wreak havoc on ingredients, and even cooler home oven temperatures can play a factor, the reality is that the difference in taste has nothing to do with user error. The pizzas in Costco's food court may be a completely different product than the Kirkland brand pies you can buy in the frozen section.
Several users on Reddit that claimed to work at Costco report that the pizza you order from the food court is made fresh and topped on the spot, whereas the frozen Kirkland Signature pizzas are made in a factory. We even tracked down the brand that makes Costco's food court pizza dough in 2024 and found that the chain uses frozen pizza dough from Lamonica's. Despite being crafted with some previously frozen ingredients, the fresh preparation of Costco's food court pizza makes all the difference when it comes to texture and flavor, especially when compared to the frozen Kirkland version.
Bridging the quality gap between Costco's food court pizza and its frozen Kirkland pizza
If you're determined to elevate your frozen Kirkland Signature pizza so it rivals the quality of Costco's food court pizza, then there's a few different things you can do. One is investing in an actual pizza oven (like any option from our list of the 12 best pizza ovens, according to customer reviews) as it can have a hugely beneficial impact on the textural quality of your frozen pizzas. If you're not interested in buying a whole new appliance, then a good pizza stone can do the trick, too. Pizza stones concentrate the oven's heat to create an extra crispy and evenly-cooked crust that'll get you pretty close to achieving pizza-oven-quality right at home.
Another option for enjoying Costco's food court pizza is to order it fresh and then take it home, seal it in airtight food storage container or bags, and freeze it. Several users on Reddit swear by this method, with one saying, "It works great as long as you reheat in the oven or on a cast iron pan or toaster oven or air fryer."
While the Kirkland brand frozen pizza might not quite hold its own against the food court version, there is another brand that we think is actually Costco's best frozen pizza, and that's Motor City Pizza Co. The brand's Detroit-style pizza has a fluffy crust with perfect crispy edges, a halo of caramelized cheese, and a perfect sauce-to-cheese ratio. If you're looking for a competitor for the food court pizza, we'd recommend reaching for this brand over Kirkland's.