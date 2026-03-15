Why Pizza At Costco's Food Court Tastes So Different From The Kirkland Frozen Version

One thing that any regular Costco shopper knows is that a stop at the food court is a must when you go on your regular grocery run. From tasty meals to sundaes and sweets, the Costco food court is popular for good reason. One standout menu item is the pizza, but if you've ever tried to replicate the food court experience at home by picking up a frozen Kirkland Signature pizza, you may have been left disappointed for a few reasons.

Rarely does an at-home attempt at recreating your favorite foods go perfectly, but you'd think cooking a frozen Kirkland brand pizza would get you pretty close to the in-store version, right? As many Costco loyalists have come to learn, it certainly does not. While freezing can wreak havoc on ingredients, and even cooler home oven temperatures can play a factor, the reality is that the difference in taste has nothing to do with user error. The pizzas in Costco's food court may be a completely different product than the Kirkland brand pies you can buy in the frozen section.

Several users on Reddit that claimed to work at Costco report that the pizza you order from the food court is made fresh and topped on the spot, whereas the frozen Kirkland Signature pizzas are made in a factory. We even tracked down the brand that makes Costco's food court pizza dough in 2024 and found that the chain uses frozen pizza dough from Lamonica's. Despite being crafted with some previously frozen ingredients, the fresh preparation of Costco's food court pizza makes all the difference when it comes to texture and flavor, especially when compared to the frozen Kirkland version.