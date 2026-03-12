Las Vegas Locals Don't Gatekeep This Brewery's $25 Bottomless Drink Weekend Brunch Deal
Eating in Las Vegas can feel like a real catch-22. Sin City has some of the best restaurants in the world, but it's also a destination that drains your wallet fast. How can you find delicious fare in a fun atmosphere without breaking the bank? Locals are kind enough to help, letting us in on a little secret called Evolve Brewing.
Evolve Brewing opened at a new dining and shopping complex, The Bend, in January 2025. It quickly garnered a fan base with its tasty beers and Vegas-appropriate rock 'n roll vibes, but perhaps most popular is the brewery's "Retox Brunch." Guests choose one entree from the already well-priced menu — think $20 chilaquiles, $18 avocado toast, $22 steak and eggs, a $20 "Santa Fe" salad, and an $18 giant breakfast burrito — and for an additional $25, they can add two hours of bottomless beverage service. In addition to staple brunch cocktails, like the mimosa and the bloody Mary, Evolve offers pints of their house-made beer as well as wine.
That's a deal so good, Vegas-dwellers are spilling the tea so visitors can benefit and support a local business. "I am only going to use my platform to recommend Las Vegas businesses that provide value to our locals and visitors," One TikToker posted. "Evolve Brewing has a fantastic, affordable brunch with large portions, bottomless mimosas...and great local vibes."
The brunch bargain at Evolve Brewing is unbeatable
Evolve Brewing's Retox Brunch has been popping up on Instagram, too, with locals sharing the delicious food served in generous portions as well as the varying drink options. Over on Yelp, reviewers can't seem to say enough good things about the brunch deal, the service, the well-designed space, and specific dishes like Evolve's coffee cream ale — which sounds dreamy with brunch. Some call it one of the best hidden gems in Las Vegas.
Evolve was opened by the founders of another Vegas destination, Aces & Ales. The first of their gastropubs debuted in 2009, and they added a second location in 2013. Those two spots also run a brunch deal: Order any entree and get bottomless drinks for $25 more, or opt for the all-inclusive $35 for an entree and bottomless beverages. The menu is slightly smaller than that of Evolve's, but features some of the same favorites, like breakfast skillets.
When you consider the average cocktail price in Vegas these days, with nicer establishments charging around $18 to $25, $25 for two hours of brunch cocktails or local craft beer is a can't-miss deal. As one local put it on Instagram, "$25?! That's like buy one drink get unlimited free."