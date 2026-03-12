Las Vegas Locals Don't Gatekeep This Brewery's $25 Bottomless Drink Weekend Brunch Deal

Eating in Las Vegas can feel like a real catch-22. Sin City has some of the best restaurants in the world, but it's also a destination that drains your wallet fast. How can you find delicious fare in a fun atmosphere without breaking the bank? Locals are kind enough to help, letting us in on a little secret called Evolve Brewing.

Evolve Brewing opened at a new dining and shopping complex, The Bend, in January 2025. It quickly garnered a fan base with its tasty beers and Vegas-appropriate rock 'n roll vibes, but perhaps most popular is the brewery's "Retox Brunch." Guests choose one entree from the already well-priced menu — think $20 chilaquiles, $18 avocado toast, $22 steak and eggs, a $20 "Santa Fe" salad, and an $18 giant breakfast burrito — and for an additional $25, they can add two hours of bottomless beverage service. In addition to staple brunch cocktails, like the mimosa and the bloody Mary, Evolve offers pints of their house-made beer as well as wine.

That's a deal so good, Vegas-dwellers are spilling the tea so visitors can benefit and support a local business. "I am only going to use my platform to recommend Las Vegas businesses that provide value to our locals and visitors," One TikToker posted. "Evolve Brewing has a fantastic, affordable brunch with large portions, bottomless mimosas...and great local vibes."