Dolly Parton's Classic Martini Gets A Simple Chicago Boost
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Dolly Parton is a true Southern icon, and beyond her music, she's known for her love of Southern classics like chicken and dumplings, peanut butter fudge, and coconut cake. When it comes to cocktails, however, her taste is a bit more reminiscent of the Windy City. Her Chicago-inspired twist on the classic martini, featured in her cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals," is aptly named the Dirt Road Martini. If you're looking for a new variation on the martini, this punchy, briny rendition is absolutely worth a try.
Giardiniera, which is essentially Italian-pickled vegetables, is a true Chicago staple, and it's at the heart of this cocktail. It gives the entire drink a more tangy and vinegar-laced savory depth; think dirty martini, but spicier. But Dolly doesn't let Chicago completely outshine her Southern charm; unsweetened tea gives this drink a bitter undertone that pairs beautifully with the giardiniera's acidity.
To make the Dirt Road Martini, gather your favorite vodka, unsweetened tea, and giardiniera. Simply mix equal parts vodka and unsweetened tea together, and add a splash of giardiniera. Parton adds 7ml of giardiniera brine for every 60ml each of vodka and tea used. You can shake it with ice and serve it chilled, or you can serve the whole thing on the rocks for a more refreshing, summery vibe. Either way, this drink is sure to help you relax after a long day working 9 to 5.
A garnish that packs a punch
It's fair to say that a dirty martini's garnish can make or break the whole thing, and the same goes for Dolly Parton's Dirt Road Martini. In her recipe, she recommends garnishing with Spanish Queen martini olives and vegetable pieces from the giardiniera. Regular olives will keep the drink elegant, while stuffed olives (such as garlic, blue cheese, or pimento) will bring a fun, surprising burst of flavor. Whichever you go for, pile them up on a toothpick or cocktail stick to create your own mini masterpiece, and then pop the whole thing over the finished drink.
If you're not a big giardiniera fan but still want to give this cocktail a shot, you can try making it with other jarred vegetables too, like pickled jalapeños or banana peppers. Their brines will add a nice spiciness to the drink if you prefer martinis that really pack a punch, and they work well as garnishes, too. Beyond that, any classic martini garnish will work here: think pickles, cocktail onions, or even dilly beans. Whichever garnish you choose to skewer, after just one sip, you'll soon realize that this drink is truly a martini of many colors.