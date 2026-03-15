Dolly Parton's Classic Martini Gets A Simple Chicago Boost

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Dolly Parton is a true Southern icon, and beyond her music, she's known for her love of Southern classics like chicken and dumplings, peanut butter fudge, and coconut cake. When it comes to cocktails, however, her taste is a bit more reminiscent of the Windy City. Her Chicago-inspired twist on the classic martini, featured in her cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals," is aptly named the Dirt Road Martini. If you're looking for a new variation on the martini, this punchy, briny rendition is absolutely worth a try.

Giardiniera, which is essentially Italian-pickled vegetables, is a true Chicago staple, and it's at the heart of this cocktail. It gives the entire drink a more tangy and vinegar-laced savory depth; think dirty martini, but spicier. But Dolly doesn't let Chicago completely outshine her Southern charm; unsweetened tea gives this drink a bitter undertone that pairs beautifully with the giardiniera's acidity.

To make the Dirt Road Martini, gather your favorite vodka, unsweetened tea, and giardiniera. Simply mix equal parts vodka and unsweetened tea together, and add a splash of giardiniera. Parton adds 7ml of giardiniera brine for every 60ml each of vodka and tea used. You can shake it with ice and serve it chilled, or you can serve the whole thing on the rocks for a more refreshing, summery vibe. Either way, this drink is sure to help you relax after a long day working 9 to 5.