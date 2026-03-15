The Olive Garden Sister Chain That's Prime For Fans Of Tex-Mex

Chain restaurants tend to have a lot of siblings, with family trees growing, sprouting off, or being woven into the corporate lineage. Olive Garden is no exception, primarily because it's owned by Darden Restaurants, a major player on the dining scene. In addition to OG, Darden operates well-loved brands such as Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse, Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, the high-end Eddie V's seafood chain – and a relatively new addition, the Tex Mex chain called Chuy's.

Chuy's has little in common with Olive Garden, but it certainly appeals to fans of Tex Mex food, which has roots in the Tejano communities of Texas. This culturally specific food evolves from traditional Mexican dishes but with Americanized interpretations and ingredients. Debates over "authentic" Mexican fare abound, but Tex Mex is in a league of its own, reflecting the genuine birth of a new cultural genre.

Chuy's became part of the Darden corporate family in 2024, but it was no newbie to Tex Mex dining. After a 1982 launch in Austin, Texas, it eventually grew to 100-plus restaurant locations spread over 15 states. In an all-cash agreement, Darden acquired Chuy's for about $605 million. It definitely fits the definition of a restaurant chain, but the company prides itself on allowing each individual venue to retain it own unique personality, vibe, and decor. Per a stated Chuy's motto, "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!"