The Olive Garden Sister Chain That's Prime For Fans Of Tex-Mex
Chain restaurants tend to have a lot of siblings, with family trees growing, sprouting off, or being woven into the corporate lineage. Olive Garden is no exception, primarily because it's owned by Darden Restaurants, a major player on the dining scene. In addition to OG, Darden operates well-loved brands such as Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse, Capital Grille, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, the high-end Eddie V's seafood chain – and a relatively new addition, the Tex Mex chain called Chuy's.
Chuy's has little in common with Olive Garden, but it certainly appeals to fans of Tex Mex food, which has roots in the Tejano communities of Texas. This culturally specific food evolves from traditional Mexican dishes but with Americanized interpretations and ingredients. Debates over "authentic" Mexican fare abound, but Tex Mex is in a league of its own, reflecting the genuine birth of a new cultural genre.
Chuy's became part of the Darden corporate family in 2024, but it was no newbie to Tex Mex dining. After a 1982 launch in Austin, Texas, it eventually grew to 100-plus restaurant locations spread over 15 states. In an all-cash agreement, Darden acquired Chuy's for about $605 million. It definitely fits the definition of a restaurant chain, but the company prides itself on allowing each individual venue to retain it own unique personality, vibe, and decor. Per a stated Chuy's motto, "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!"
Food, fun, and happy hours at Chuy's
Chuy's gets a lot of love for its easy-breezy atmosphere and quirky repurposed furnishings unique to each venue. They've been known to feature things like shiny hanging hubcaps, multicolored wooden fish "swimming" from the ceiling, Mexican-style patterned tileworks, Spanish folklore paintings, metal palm trees, red vinyl booths, dazzling neon at every turn, and loads of customer-provided or period photographs. But, as in any good restaurant, what sits on the plate matters the most.
At Chuy's, those plates come piled with fantastical fusions and incarnations of dishes from Mexican border towns, South Texas, New Mexico, and the Rio Grande Valley, as well as favorites from its hometown of Austin. The company hints at deep family recipes and mysterious connections to San Pedro Island beach parties. House specialties include things like Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas with green chili rice; a crispy fried Chuychanga; and its Famous Steak Burrito. They also dish out burrito bowls, Baja shrimp tacos, homemade tortilla soup, and grilled flamed fajitas, which landed this venue on our Tasting Table list of the best fajitas in nine restaurant chains.
Signature sauces really make all these stand out, including a spicy, cheesy Boom-Boom sauce, as well as its most famous saucy sidekick, the Creamy Jalapeno dip. Chuy's is also known for its infamous happy hours, placing it within the 20 best chain restaurant happy hour menus. Offerings can vary by location but typically center on $5 Chips 'N' Dips specials like the Lil' Chuy Gooey and the Boom-Boom Pow, both with layers of refried beans, guac, jalapeños, and other loaded goodies. Popular drink specials include House 'Ritas and House Texas 'Tinis.