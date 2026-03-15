Dollar Tree's Frozen Food Section Stocks This Popular Appetizer Brand

It's easy to overlook Dollar Tree's freezer section, which is relatively small in most locations. Compared to long aisles of household goods, snacks, drinks, toys, art supplies, and gift wrapping, the frozen food offerings tend to slip into the background — until you suddenly notice some unexpected brand-name items tucked behind those freezer doors.

On a recent Dollar Tree shopping trip, the bright red stripes of a TGI Fridays signature logo snagged my attention, bringing back memories of the good-ole-days when Fridays restaurants thrived in major U.S. cities. In its heyday, hundreds of locations served as dual happy-hour and family-fun spots with lively music and well-loved, multi-page menus. Though many TGI Fridays venues have thus far ridden off into the sunset, their crunchy, melty, super-shareable appetizers have apparently found new glory days inside the frozen chambers of Dollar Tree stores. In the 78 remaining TGI Fridays locations, appetizers remain a core component of the happy hour experience — but unless you live in one of 18 states still hosting the restaurants, you'll have to recreate the experience at home.

Dollar Tree makes that pretty simple with the heat-and-eat Fridays frozen appetizers, though only a couple are available to date, including the Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers. Each box contains about nine of the crispy-coated jalapeños, which heat into oozing bites of smooth, tangy, melted cream cheese. The other option is TGI Fridays popular Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip, which comes in a microwavable tray, ready for dipping and chipping in just five minutes. The spinach and artichoke veggies are mixed with a trio of Parmesan, mozzarella, and Neufchatel, creating the perfect party food to cheer on the Fridays chain as it emerges from bankruptcy and expands again in 2026.