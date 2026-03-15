Yes, You Can Grow A Tree From An Avocado Pit

Avocados are a versatile fruit that has lots of uses in the kitchen beyond topping a piece of toast. There are lots of ways to enjoy this healthy, nutrient-packed favorite. But did you know that the pit also has beneficial uses? You can brew an antioxidant tea, for instance, and if you're also interested in plants, you can regrow from kitchen scraps, it's easy and fun to grow an avocado tree from the pit.

First, you must safely remove the avocado pit and rinse it clean with running water. Insert three or four toothpicks around the center, halfway up the pit, then suspend the seed over water with the toothpicks so the pointy end faces up, and the bottom half is submerged — a small repurposed glass jar is perfect for this. Next, place it in a sunny spot, such as a windowsill, and let it do its thing.

Be warned that you will need a lot of patience, as it will take time for the avocado pit to germinate, sometimes up to six weeks. However, if you don't see a sprout after two or three months, you will need to start over with a fresh pit. You'll need to change the water often to keep it clean, or at least add fresh water to maintain the same water level, and keep the bottom of the pit submerged.

Eventually, you'll see a root forming on the bottom of the seed, and the pointy end will split open to reveal an emerging shoot. Once the main root thickens and smaller roots form, you'll see tiny leaves eventually developing and growing. This is the sign that your baby avocado tree is ready to be planted in soil.