Yes, You Can Grow A Tree From An Avocado Pit
Avocados are a versatile fruit that has lots of uses in the kitchen beyond topping a piece of toast. There are lots of ways to enjoy this healthy, nutrient-packed favorite. But did you know that the pit also has beneficial uses? You can brew an antioxidant tea, for instance, and if you're also interested in plants, you can regrow from kitchen scraps, it's easy and fun to grow an avocado tree from the pit.
First, you must safely remove the avocado pit and rinse it clean with running water. Insert three or four toothpicks around the center, halfway up the pit, then suspend the seed over water with the toothpicks so the pointy end faces up, and the bottom half is submerged — a small repurposed glass jar is perfect for this. Next, place it in a sunny spot, such as a windowsill, and let it do its thing.
Be warned that you will need a lot of patience, as it will take time for the avocado pit to germinate, sometimes up to six weeks. However, if you don't see a sprout after two or three months, you will need to start over with a fresh pit. You'll need to change the water often to keep it clean, or at least add fresh water to maintain the same water level, and keep the bottom of the pit submerged.
Eventually, you'll see a root forming on the bottom of the seed, and the pointy end will split open to reveal an emerging shoot. Once the main root thickens and smaller roots form, you'll see tiny leaves eventually developing and growing. This is the sign that your baby avocado tree is ready to be planted in soil.
How to care for your potted avocado tree
To plant your baby avocado tree, remove the toothpicks and place the seed in the center of a pot filled with soil, leaving the pointy end exposed. Use regular houseplant potting soil, adding some perlite or pumice to promote aeration, as they are susceptible to root rot, especially when grown indoors. An unglazed terracotta pot is recommended, as it allows the roots to breathe through its porous surface. Place it in a bright spot and water it well.
If you live in an area with mild winters and plenty of sunshine, you can grow your avocado tree in a patio container. Keep in mind that, although there are many varieties of avocados, they are a species that thrives in hot climates. In places like California, South Texas, and Florida, you can plant them in the ground. Avocado trees can grow up to 80 feet, and make lush and beautiful shade trees. You can expect to see fruit in five to 13 years, depending on the avocado variety.
However, in areas with cold winters, you must keep your avocado tree potted, as it will need to move indoors through the season to a sunny spot in the house, where you can enjoy its large, glossy leaves and tropical vibe. There are a few things to keep in mind when growing an avocado tree indoors, including the fact that it may never bear fruit. But if you give it the right growing conditions and care, the avocado tree you grow from seed will become your favorite houseplant in no time.