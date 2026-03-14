The Trick For Converting Fahrenheit And Celsius When Cooking

In general, the kitchen is not a place where one expects to need to do too much math. Aside from the simple multiplication required when, say, doubling a recipe, cooking and baking are often a matter of either carefully following the steps and measures laid out in a recipe, or just winging it and letting the chocolate chips fall as they may. But there is one situation where this may not be the case, and a little arithmetic might sneak its way into your culinary routine. Should you find yourself following a recipe from another country, odds are good that the temperatures are going to be given in Celsius, as the U.S. is one of a very short list of countries that uses the Fahrenheit scale. Fortunately, for those who don't mind a little mental math, it is actually pretty easy to convert temperatures between the two systems.

If you want to take a temperature given in Celsius and convert it to Fahrenheit, all you have to do is multiply the number by 1.8 and then add 32. The formula looks like this: (degrees Celsius x 1.8) + 32 = degrees Fahrenheit.

If mathematical formulas aren't exactly your cup of tea, it might be simpler to understand if we put it into a narrative. Maybe you stumble upon an article purporting to have discovered, at the end of years of intensive study, that the ideal oven temperature for cookies is 200 degrees Celsius. To convert that number to Fahrenheit — and absolutely nail your bake — just multiply the 200 degrees Celsius by 1.8, which gives 360, then add 32, for a total of 392 degrees Fahrenheit. For the record, that number is not purely hypothetical, with research indicating it may be the perfect temperature for baking cookies.