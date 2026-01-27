The Perfect Temperature For Baking Cookies, According To Research (And It's Not 350 F)

Even the most intuitive home baker has to admit that the baking process is quite scientific. It's much harder to eyeball ingredients and get consistent results because the exact amount of fat, moisture, sugar, and flour directly impacts the final texture of our baked goods. That's why many of us religiously stick to one chosen recipe. When baking cookies, however, following the recipe too closely might be a bad idea – particularly when it comes to the oven temperature.

The ideal temperature for cookie baking has been the subject of two separate studies, both of which found that the best temperature is higher than the standard 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Specifically, the perfect range likely falls between 374 and 401 degrees. A 2024 study published in the Journal of Food Science looked at three different temperatures: 365, 401, and 437 degrees. When baked for 12 minutes at these temperatures, the cookies turned out perfectly only at 401 degrees. At the lowest temperature, the cookies retained too much moisture and came out underdone. At the highest temperature, the cookies lost their moisture too fast and dried out. It was only that middle-range temp that yielded well-baked, soft, and chewy cookies.