Upgrade Budget Beer With A Splash Of This Soda
If you're a fan of beer, you know that not all brews are created equal. The difference between a good beer and a bad beer can be significant. In the middle, you can find beers that are maybe not the best ever, but they're not terrible. Budget beers often fit in this category. Some can taste okay, but they could definitely use improvement. Next time you have a budget beer on hand and want to give it a little boost, why not try a splash of Sprite?
To some people, the idea of mixing beer and soda is about as appealing as mixing beer and soap, but don't judge it too harshly just yet. Radlers mix beer with citrus juice, and a shandy is beer with lemonade. Both can be very refreshing. A chelada is made with lime juice and beer, and in the U.K. you may find a snakebite which is made from beer and cider mixed together. These are just a few of the popular beer mixes you'll find around the world, and all of them pair beer with something fruity, usually citrusy. Aside from mixes, how many times have you seen a bottle of Corona with a lime stuffed in the top? These flavors really work together.
Sprite doesn't have a strong lemon-lime flavor, but it is there. It also adds carbonation and sweetness. All of this together can boost your budget beer with a bit of sharpness to contrast any weakness, bitterness, or flat notes that budget beer is notorious for.
Sprite 'n' brighten
Mixing beer with soda was one of the simple ways we recommended for making cheap beer taste better. But there is more to mixing beer and Sprite than meets the eye. Soda, especially with citrus, makes that beer taste more refreshing. It can also feel lighter than the beer on its own might. The sweetness and the citrus can balance bitter notes from the hops, while the beer itself tones down the sweetness of the Sprite. The flavor profile rounds out with a cleanness that a budget malt beverage won't have on its own.
Proper mixing is key to making this work, of course. Too little Sprite, and you'll barely notice it. Too much, and it will overpower the beer. A 50/50 mix will give you sweetness right off the bat, but with a noticeable beer finish. If you're familiar with radlers, it will definitely come across like a weak version of one. The citrus taste is by no means as strong, and if you really like that, then you might want to add a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice to hit the mark.
If sweetness is not what you're looking for, then scale it back to ⅓ Sprite and ⅔ beer. That mix should be enough to give you the beer taste while adding a sweet undertone and the faint influence of citrus to elevate it above just the plain beer. Of course, it will be even better if you make sure both are ice cold before you mix them. And don't forget, Sprite makes different flavors.