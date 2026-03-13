Upgrade Budget Beer With A Splash Of This Soda

If you're a fan of beer, you know that not all brews are created equal. The difference between a good beer and a bad beer can be significant. In the middle, you can find beers that are maybe not the best ever, but they're not terrible. Budget beers often fit in this category. Some can taste okay, but they could definitely use improvement. Next time you have a budget beer on hand and want to give it a little boost, why not try a splash of Sprite?

To some people, the idea of mixing beer and soda is about as appealing as mixing beer and soap, but don't judge it too harshly just yet. Radlers mix beer with citrus juice, and a shandy is beer with lemonade. Both can be very refreshing. A chelada is made with lime juice and beer, and in the U.K. you may find a snakebite which is made from beer and cider mixed together. These are just a few of the popular beer mixes you'll find around the world, and all of them pair beer with something fruity, usually citrusy. Aside from mixes, how many times have you seen a bottle of Corona with a lime stuffed in the top? These flavors really work together.

Sprite doesn't have a strong lemon-lime flavor, but it is there. It also adds carbonation and sweetness. All of this together can boost your budget beer with a bit of sharpness to contrast any weakness, bitterness, or flat notes that budget beer is notorious for.