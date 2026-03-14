I Love Adding This Trader Joe's Sauce To My Coffee

Trader Joe's can act as your one-stop store for anything coffee-related. You can pick up ground coffee, whole beans, and even cold brew concentrates if you don't want to brew it yourself, all located in the same aisle. Then, there are coffee creamers or cold foam creamer in the refrigerated area to make homemade coffee feel luxurious and elevated. But one of my favorite items for my morning cup of joe is usually hiding out on that narrow ledge of the freezer aisles (you know, the area where TJ's shows off random condiments that pair well with the item it's next to).

What's the ingredient, you ask? It's the Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate Syrup, which I love because it tastes fantastic and doesn't necessarily seem like a coffee staple. I'm not alone in thinking the TJ's item is excellent, either; it ranked No. 1 in a previous chocolate syrup taste test, outperforming established chocolate brands like Ghirardelli, Hershey's, or even Nesquik.

You might think of chocolate syrup as an accompaniment for milk in a DIY chocolate milk, but I find that the rich chocolate syrup is the perfect addition to coffee. It blends beautifully in iced and hot beverages and creates a rich flavor to just about any type of coffee variety or drink. It's made with simple ingredients, such as organic cane sugar, water, organic cocoa powder, organic tapioca syrup, salt, and lactic acid, which allow the earthy cocoa profile to shine bright. While sweet, it doesn't overpower your beverage; it merely enhances it — whichever way you take your cup of coffee.