I Love Adding This Trader Joe's Sauce To My Coffee
Trader Joe's can act as your one-stop store for anything coffee-related. You can pick up ground coffee, whole beans, and even cold brew concentrates if you don't want to brew it yourself, all located in the same aisle. Then, there are coffee creamers or cold foam creamer in the refrigerated area to make homemade coffee feel luxurious and elevated. But one of my favorite items for my morning cup of joe is usually hiding out on that narrow ledge of the freezer aisles (you know, the area where TJ's shows off random condiments that pair well with the item it's next to).
What's the ingredient, you ask? It's the Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate Syrup, which I love because it tastes fantastic and doesn't necessarily seem like a coffee staple. I'm not alone in thinking the TJ's item is excellent, either; it ranked No. 1 in a previous chocolate syrup taste test, outperforming established chocolate brands like Ghirardelli, Hershey's, or even Nesquik.
You might think of chocolate syrup as an accompaniment for milk in a DIY chocolate milk, but I find that the rich chocolate syrup is the perfect addition to coffee. It blends beautifully in iced and hot beverages and creates a rich flavor to just about any type of coffee variety or drink. It's made with simple ingredients, such as organic cane sugar, water, organic cocoa powder, organic tapioca syrup, salt, and lactic acid, which allow the earthy cocoa profile to shine bright. While sweet, it doesn't overpower your beverage; it merely enhances it — whichever way you take your cup of coffee.
Ways to incorporate the chocolate syrup into your cuppa
You may wonder how you can use 15.8 ounces of chocolate syrup in your coffee concoctions, but luckily, I have some ideas for you. Coffee, milk, and the syrup are easy and no-fuss when you want an at-home mocha; the trio makes for a rich, creamy, familiar sip. Start by heating your milk and then mix in the desired amount of syrup to ensure it fully dissolves, then pour in your coffee or espresso to round it out.
It works just as well without milk or dairy, if you want to liven up the flavor of the coffee itself. This application works well with Trader Joe's Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee for a double chocolate moment that doesn't taste too heavy or sweet. For something more eye-catching, use the sauce to line your cup for an iced coffee or whip up a homemade chocolate cold foam with it instead.
You'll find plenty of TJ's items to add to your cup of coffee, including Bourbon vanilla bean paste or collagen powder (these are two of my favorites); either of them works wonderfully with the sauce and coffee to create a more dynamic flavor or increased protein content, respectively. There's no doubt that chocolate and coffee are a heavenly match, so you're bound to love this Trader Joe's item as much as me. Just keep in mind that it has to be refrigerated after opening, so don't leave it out on your coffee cart.