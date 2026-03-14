Emeril Lagasse Isn't A Big Fan Of This Popular Type Of Food Network Show

Do the words "cooking show" inspire visions of "dump and stir" food education? Or of sweaty, stressed-out challengers sprinting around a kitchen on a time clock? In much of popular modern culinary programming, contestants compete in challenges before a panel of judges. But, while the premise might be entertaining, it's a far cry from O.G. cooking shows, like Julia Child's "The French Chef," in which the host broke down culinary recipes and techniques for home audiences. Indeed, much of the Food Network's contemporary programming feels more akin to reality television — and Emeril Lagasse isn't super into it.

In an interview with PEOPLE last November, the chef shared that he prefers to focus on teaching over dramatic competition. "What you see is what you get. I am what I am," Lagasse tells the outlet. "I enjoy the television aspect because I like to teach. I'm not interested in competition. I'm interested in getting your attention, taking the intimidation out of that and teaching you how to cook, about ingredients, how to shop, how to pair it with wine." It's not that Lagasse's shows are necessarily placid (his signature catchphrase, after all, is a staccato exclamation of "BAM!"). But, the pace and tone of his now-retired shows were certainly far off from the network's contemporary violent, Michael-Bay-film-esque titles like "Chef Grudge Match," "Chopped," and "Bobby's Triple Threat." Fellow celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain shared a similar criticism of cooking competition shows for perpetuating drama over helping epicures hone their craft.