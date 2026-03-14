This Is The Best Pour-Over Coffee Maker For Making Big Batches, According To Customers
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For mornings when you find yourself making coffee for a crowd — or simply anticipate needing an extra boost later in the day — small pour-over devices become a difficult routine to repeat, as most of these gadgets are intended for smaller servings. To accommodate brunch parties or a coffee-chugging family, make your pour-over coffee at home with a Chemex. Customers rave about the Chemex 10-cup pour over, and our roundup of the nine best large-capacity coffee makers placed it among the top three choices for brewing big batches.
Online coffee drinkers have raved about the Chemex and the taste of coffee brewed by this method. "I went BIG with my Chemex this time," wrote one customer on Amazon. "My absolute favorite method of making coffee," noted the user who also described taking the glass carafe out of the house on the road. Others have added that when accommodating guests and higher volume, the Chemex does not disappoint. The 10-cup glass coffee maker is aesthetically pleasing, which serves as a bonus for hosts who would prefer leaving the piece on the counter.
Mastering coffee made for groups
Drip coffee makers can be tricky for large batches, and some coffee enthusiasts have noted that beyond 4 cups, some of the more delicate coffee flavor notes can get lost when poured in higher volumes. These tasting profiles are some of the characteristics that pour over coffee enthusiasts appreciate most. "I have a Chemex and love it, but agree with others regarding diminishing returns. Flavors become muted with large batches," wrote one Chemex advocate on Reddit.
Still, many who use the Chemex are pleased with the results and the quality of pour-over coffee that can fill several cups once brewed. Some users carefully measure out the coffee to make a stronger serving of pour over, using 60 grams to make around 4 ½ cups of coffee that, according to one Redditor, "tastes like heaven." Customers have warned that knockoffs are not comparable to the Chemex in terms of quality and durability. The hourglass design is also noted to be easy to clean, even with its unique shape and narrow middle.