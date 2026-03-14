This Is The Best Pour-Over Coffee Maker For Making Big Batches, According To Customers

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For mornings when you find yourself making coffee for a crowd — or simply anticipate needing an extra boost later in the day — small pour-over devices become a difficult routine to repeat, as most of these gadgets are intended for smaller servings. To accommodate brunch parties or a coffee-chugging family, make your pour-over coffee at home with a Chemex. Customers rave about the Chemex 10-cup pour over, and our roundup of the nine best large-capacity coffee makers placed it among the top three choices for brewing big batches.

Online coffee drinkers have raved about the Chemex and the taste of coffee brewed by this method. "I went BIG with my Chemex this time," wrote one customer on Amazon. "My absolute favorite method of making coffee," noted the user who also described taking the glass carafe out of the house on the road. Others have added that when accommodating guests and higher volume, the Chemex does not disappoint. The 10-cup glass coffee maker is aesthetically pleasing, which serves as a bonus for hosts who would prefer leaving the piece on the counter.