How To Brew A Stronger Cup Of Pour-Over Coffee Using Fewer Beans (Yes, This Actually Works)

Some days, that standard cup of Joe just doesn't cut it. You've worked late at the office, woken early in the morning, and — quite honestly — you'd prefer to be wallowing in bed. Just because everyone has bad days doesn't make yours any less rubbish. Yet for coffee enthusiasts, there might be a trick to help: Brewing stronger cups of pour-over using fewer beans. Stronger coffee at no added cost might sound impossible, but it's actually simple. Just increase your pour height.

Objectively speaking, it's incredibly easy to just hold a kettle higher when tipping water. However, deciphering exactly how high to hold the kettle for a successful pour-over coffee is a little more subjective. Maintaining control over boiling hot water (especially when dropping it from a height) requires both skill and care. For this reason, gooseneck kettles are preferred for pour-over coffee, as their thin, long spouts increase precision. Always preserve the thickness of water flow; avoid thin streams, which risk sabotaging coffee strength, no matter their pour height. Put all these measures in place? Fantastic. Aim to hold your kettle 8 to 10 inches above the filter chamber.

Who knew physics could have such a profound impact on your daily coffee routine?