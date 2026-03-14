The Most Underrated French Mother Sauce Adds Incredible Flavor To Your Dishes

French cuisine has five mother sauces that the food world, but one of them is highly underrated, according to Evan Leichtling, chef and owner of Seattle's Off Alley restaurant. He tells us, "Of the five mother sauces, velouté is extremely under-appreciated and not talked about enough. It's what we as Americans call gravy, which we know has so many various uses."

Velouté, which means velvety in French, is made with a light roux (or a mixture of flour and fat, like butter), stock or broth, and some seasoning like salt and pepper, and a bay leaf. While rich in flavor, it is usually un-flashy, being light in color, and dependent on the type of stock you used.

Part of why this sauce is underrated is that velouté often serves as the foundational base for other sauces, such as chef-approved cream-based sauces like white wine sauce. And unlike Hollandaise, another French mother sauce that stars in eggs Benedict, velouté is often not the star or hero of a dish.