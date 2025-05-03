Transform Velouté Into A Suprême Sauce With One Ingredient
You certainly do not need to be a professionally trained chef to make quality sauces at home. We have the French chef Auguste Escoffier to thank for laying out and organizing what has become known as the five mother sauces. First classified by Chef Marie-Antoine Carême in the 19th century, these recipes were considered the foundation for making any other kind of sauce. Chefs simply needed to remember to mix a liquid and a thickening ingredient to whisk together.
Velouté and suprême sauce are closely related. To make suprême sauce, you will first need to make velouté. Velouté is basically gravy. It is made from stock and a roux (made from flour and butter). Velouté can also be used to make soups and stews. Once velouté has been made with broth or stock, it is then mixed with cream to result in what is called a suprême sauce. For an even more luxurious suprême recipe, silky velouté can be reduced with heavy cream or crème fraîche.
Serving up sauces like a professional
Some chefs add lemon juice to their suprême sauce recipes, while other, more experienced cooks make the daring move to thin béchamel with stock. This is a risky endeavor, however, as the sauce can break and isn't an easy repair. Other chefs may choose to mix suprême with tomato purée to make what is known as sauce aurora.
Out of the dozen cream-based sauces you should know, the recipe for suprême sauce should be ranked high on the list. Thankfully, there is a good chance you might have already made it without knowing the name for it. This easy-to-make but fancy-sounding sauce can be confidently served with lighter proteins. A drizzle over a plate of chicken or fish can be the finishing touch your meal needs to look and taste restaurant-worthy. Though some of these sauce names may sound complicated, you certainly don't need to attend culinary school to stir together a smooth, delicious sauce to pour over tonight's dinner.