Transform Velouté Into A Suprême Sauce With One Ingredient

You certainly do not need to be a professionally trained chef to make quality sauces at home. We have the French chef Auguste Escoffier to thank for laying out and organizing what has become known as the five mother sauces. First classified by Chef Marie-Antoine Carême in the 19th century, these recipes were considered the foundation for making any other kind of sauce. Chefs simply needed to remember to mix a liquid and a thickening ingredient to whisk together.

Velouté and suprême sauce are closely related. To make suprême sauce, you will first need to make velouté. Velouté is basically gravy. It is made from stock and a roux (made from flour and butter). Velouté can also be used to make soups and stews. Once velouté has been made with broth or stock, it is then mixed with cream to result in what is called a suprême sauce. For an even more luxurious suprême recipe, silky velouté can be reduced with heavy cream or crème fraîche.