How To Make Delicious Steak Frites On A Budget

Steak frites are a French bistro classic, but that doesn't mean they aren't something you can treat yourself to at home for a more reasonable price. In fact, steak frites are the ideal budget luxury meal because so much of the markup at a restaurant is around the steak, which you can save big on just by cooking it yourself. So, to figure out exactly which affordable steak we should go with when making steak frites at home, we spoke to Evan Leichtling, the chef and owner of Seattle's Off Alley restaurant.

Leichtling tells us that there is a classic French cut that is exactly what we're looking for. "A great and very traditional bistro cut is the bavette steak, also known as flank steak here in the U.S.," the chef explains. "You'll see it all over Paris, and in more and more American restaurants." Sometimes called a flap steak, the bavette steak is cut from the bottom sirloin. This makes it relatively lean, but it has a looser, more tender texture, and it is considered very flavorful.

Lean steaks are usually more affordable. In fact, even local French bistro steak frites typically use more affordable cuts like bavette, so you won't be selling yourself short by going with some budget beef. But it's the bavette's tasty upside that makes it a great budget steak. It also works particularly well with high heat cooking like searing and grilling, making it ideal for steak frites.