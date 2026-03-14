Oversized Burritos Aren't Traditional In Mexico, But Pati Jinich Still Loves Them

The tale of the burrito's rise to fame in the U.S. is a transformative one: When people migrated over from Mexico in the 1950s, the tortilla-based rollups were fairly simple, but after the Mission-style burrito was invented, oversized burritos became explosively popular. Now, whether you're looking at a deluxe Taco Bell grilled cheese burrito or the best burritos in every U.S. state, generous sizes are predominant — but not very traditional. To find out more about authentic burritos, Tasting Table asked renowned Mexican chef and television personality, Pati Jinich, for her opinions on the subject.

Jinich is the culinary ambassador for Avocados From Mexico, and through this role, she spreads awareness around diabetes prevention by developing tasty yet healthy diabetic-friendly recipes. You might guess that she isn't a huge fan of overstuffed Tex-Mex or Mission-style burritos, but that's far from the truth. "I love a big burrito, so I can give it a big bite!" she said. While some say it's a red flag at a taqueria if the place brags about the size of its burritos, Jinich believes this is "absolutely not" the case.

However, even though she personally loves a generous portion, Jinich pointed out that "oversized burritos are more of a north-of-the-border staple. In Mexico, even in northern regions where burritos originate, they're practical and proportionate." This is owed to the differences between traditional Mexican cuisine and its American-adapted counterpart.