How Much Fat Is Too Much On A Steak?
A good steak needs some fat. Fat is where the flavor is. That's why people talk about marbling when it comes to a good cut of meat, because it contributes to a great taste. But many people have a complicated relationship with fat. For years, food experts and the media talked about reducing fat as much as possible. There are also practical reasons to want to control fat content because it can change how the meat cooks. So it can be confusing to know how much fat you actually want. Also, marbling can't be trimmed, while fat on the edge of a steak can, and there is a point when the amount of fat on a steak can take away from your enjoyment. We asked a grilling expert where to draw the line.
Head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, and a contestant on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," Christie Vanover has definitive advice. "When grilling steaks, I like for there to be a ¼-inch-thick fat cap," she says. "I find this thickness to be ideal for protecting the steak and adding flavor. If the fat cap is much thicker, you run the risk of flare-ups."
So what happens when you do have a thicker fat cap? It's not that big of a deal. "If you find steaks with thicker fat caps, that's no problem," says Vanover. "I just recommend trimming some of it away before you throw it on the grill."
You can use the trimmed fat, how about that?
It's never a bad idea to trim fat from a cut of meat to get the steak exactly the way you want it. You don't have to waste the fat after you trim it, either. Remember, fat is where the flavor is, so there are plenty of uses for it. "Trim it, so it's only ¼-inch thick," Vanover suggests. "Then, grab those trimmings with a pair of tongs. Run the fat cap along hot grill grates or a hot cast iron pan. The fat will melt onto the metal, creating a flavorful nonstick barrier."
If you have a large quantity of fat, you could render it into beef tallow and use that for cooking everything from potatoes to pie crust. We have plenty of beef tallow cooking tips. For a smaller amount, such as the trimmings from a couple of steaks you are cooking for dinner, there are other uses as well. Grinding the fat into a meat blend for hamburgers or sausages would add a lot of flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Or, if you want the flavor without the work, it could be used to saute aromatics for another meal, and the large pieces could then be removed before serving. You can even use beef fat to make suet for birds in your yard if you don't have any culinary uses for it.
Beef fat can last in a freezer as long as beef can, so you don't need to use it right away. Store it for up to a year, and when you have enough, render it for your preferred use.