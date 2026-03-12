How Much Fat Is Too Much On A Steak?

A good steak needs some fat. Fat is where the flavor is. That's why people talk about marbling when it comes to a good cut of meat, because it contributes to a great taste. But many people have a complicated relationship with fat. For years, food experts and the media talked about reducing fat as much as possible. There are also practical reasons to want to control fat content because it can change how the meat cooks. So it can be confusing to know how much fat you actually want. Also, marbling can't be trimmed, while fat on the edge of a steak can, and there is a point when the amount of fat on a steak can take away from your enjoyment. We asked a grilling expert where to draw the line.

Head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, and a contestant on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," Christie Vanover has definitive advice. "When grilling steaks, I like for there to be a ¼-inch-thick fat cap," she says. "I find this thickness to be ideal for protecting the steak and adding flavor. If the fat cap is much thicker, you run the risk of flare-ups."

So what happens when you do have a thicker fat cap? It's not that big of a deal. "If you find steaks with thicker fat caps, that's no problem," says Vanover. "I just recommend trimming some of it away before you throw it on the grill."