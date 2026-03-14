The 2-Ingredient Milk And Honey Cocktail That Goes Down Smooth Cold Or Warm

Sometimes, an evening just doesn't feel complete without a little something sweet. And if you're a cocktail enthusiast, you may like to drink your dessert occasionally. Whether you're seeking an exciting update for your cozy night in or want to wow guests at your next dinner party, it's great to learn about tasty dessert cocktails you've never heard of and try something new. One of our favorites has just two ingredients — it's decadent, interesting and complex, and quick and easy to make; perfect for both those laid-back evenings and for whipping up a bunch when entertaining.

We're talking about the milk and honey, easily one of the best beverages on the list of delicious two-ingredient cocktails. The milk and honey's two components are milk and Bénédictine, one of the most beloved liqueurs. Invented in the 1860s, it's a French liqueur made with 27 ingredients, including fir cones, juniper, saffron, and cinnamon. It has a velvety viscosity and a flavor profile that's sweet and rich like honey — in fact, that's why Bénédictine is the "honey" in the milk and honey — balanced by spices, a hint of bright citrus, and fragrant florals and herbs.

The addition of milk in this drink plays up that richness and rounded body, creating a lush, complex treat. The origins of Bénédictine may be muddled — some say monks developed it, but it was more likely a wine merchant — but the appeal of this simple, indulgent cocktail is clear.