The 2-Ingredient Milk And Honey Cocktail That Goes Down Smooth Cold Or Warm
Sometimes, an evening just doesn't feel complete without a little something sweet. And if you're a cocktail enthusiast, you may like to drink your dessert occasionally. Whether you're seeking an exciting update for your cozy night in or want to wow guests at your next dinner party, it's great to learn about tasty dessert cocktails you've never heard of and try something new. One of our favorites has just two ingredients — it's decadent, interesting and complex, and quick and easy to make; perfect for both those laid-back evenings and for whipping up a bunch when entertaining.
We're talking about the milk and honey, easily one of the best beverages on the list of delicious two-ingredient cocktails. The milk and honey's two components are milk and Bénédictine, one of the most beloved liqueurs. Invented in the 1860s, it's a French liqueur made with 27 ingredients, including fir cones, juniper, saffron, and cinnamon. It has a velvety viscosity and a flavor profile that's sweet and rich like honey — in fact, that's why Bénédictine is the "honey" in the milk and honey — balanced by spices, a hint of bright citrus, and fragrant florals and herbs.
The addition of milk in this drink plays up that richness and rounded body, creating a lush, complex treat. The origins of Bénédictine may be muddled — some say monks developed it, but it was more likely a wine merchant — but the appeal of this simple, indulgent cocktail is clear.
How to make the milk and honey
To make a milk and honey, combine 1½ ounces of Bénédictine with 4 to 6 ounces of milk, depending on how creamy you want it. This cocktail is versatile: Serve it like a cool milk punch by using chilled milk and pouring it over ice or enjoy it as a warm winter drink by first heating the milk and skipping the ice. Either way works wonders.
The last step is garnishing. We garnish cocktails not just to make them look pretty but to enhance their aromas and overall flavor. Garnishes accentuate aromas already present in a cocktail or introduce new, complementary aromas. Think of how you salt the rim of your margarita, where salt amplifies sweetness and tartness, or how you perfect a classic old fashioned with an orange twist, balancing the sweet, rich drink with bright acidity. For a milk and honey, there are many garnish ideas that you can employ to emphasize various notes in the complex Bénédictine and/or temper the milk's creaminess.
The tried-and-true garnish combo accomplishes both: a cinnamon stick highlights while an orange slice brightens. Dark cherries or banana slices are also great fruit options, and a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice would create a fragrant rim — you could also pop in star anise pods or cloves. Alternatively, lean into Bénédictine's herbaceousness with sprigs of rosemary or thyme. Whipped cream would further boost the drink's dessert-y qualities; or get creative by skewering caramel popcorn or chocolate-covered honeycomb.