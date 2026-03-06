Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Vintage Champagne Label Is Worth A Small Fortune In 2026

"Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!" These are the fanciful, famous words of Dom Pérignon, the Benedictine monk now synonymous with luxury, opulence, and highly sought-after champagne. Pérignon may not have realized in his exclamation, however, that his namesake champagne would eventually be enjoyed by the stars. Long before "Dom P" entered the hip-hop lexicon, Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor let the world know about her love of the champagne produced by Moët & Chandon, and not just any vintage either.

In 1968, Town and Country Magazine asked celebrities-of-the-day what their holiday drink of choice was, and the answer from Taylor and then husband Richard Burton was a sophisticated one. Taylor champions not just one vintage of Dom Pérignon, but three select years — "Vintages 1961, 1964 — and 1959, if there's any available." Well, nearly 60 years later, there are, in fact, still some '59 bottles knocking around, but they don't come cheap. Taylor's appreciation for champagne was not just guesswork, and the elevated cost of these select vintages reflects the worth of those years.

Each of Taylor's three favorite vintages shine for different reasons and carry price tags to match. Pérignon's 1959 Brut vintage is now difficult to find on U.S. soil but select retailers in Europe do sell it for between $1,100 to $1,300 (or more) per bottle. This vintage presented a year of extremes, with drastic temperature variations and little rain that resulted in battle-worn-but-excellent champagne.